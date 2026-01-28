



The United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, has asserted that India emerges as the primary beneficiary from the freshly inked Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union.





Speaking on Fox News, Greer emphasised India's prospective gains in market access, labour competitiveness, and worker mobility provisions. This pact, hailed as the "Mother of All Deals," concluded negotiations on Tuesday, marking a pivotal economic alliance between the world's fourth- and second-largest economies.





Greer contextualised the agreement amid evolving global trade patterns, particularly under US President Donald Trump's emphasis on bolstering domestic production. He observed that Trump's policies impose effectively a tariff-like barrier on foreign access to the US market, compelling trade-reliant blocs like the EU to seek alternative outlets. The EU, heavily dependent on exports, now pivots towards India to offload surplus production previously directed at America.





"I've examined some details of the deal," Greer remarked, "and frankly, India comes out on top." He highlighted how the EU's trade desperation aligns with India's strengths, including its expansive market and burgeoning manufacturing sector. This strategic shift underscores the EU's reluctance to curtail globalisation, even as the US addresses its pitfalls.





India stands to secure enhanced entry into European markets, potentially unlocking vast opportunities for its exporters. Greer pointed to India's low-cost labour as a key advantage, enabling competitive pricing against EU producers. The agreement's scale is staggering, encompassing a combined market worth over ₹20.91 lakh crore (USD 24 trillion) and serving two billion people across both regions.





Mobility for Indian workers emerges as another boon. Greer referenced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's advocacy for such provisions, suggesting Indians could gain additional immigration rights into Europe. This could facilitate skilled labour flows, bolstering India's services sector while addressing EU demographic needs.





The FTA embodies a modern, rules-based framework tailored to contemporary challenges like supply chain resilience and digital trade. It fosters deeper integration, spurring innovation in sectors from technology to renewables. For India, this represents a cornerstone of its economic diplomacy, diversifying partnerships beyond traditional allies.





Greer's comments also touched on US-India trade frictions, notably India's purchases of discounted Russian oil. He acknowledged progress but urged further reduction, citing recent US Treasury sanctions. Greer maintains close ties with his Indian counterpart, monitoring compliance closely amid geopolitical tensions.





This deal arrives at a juncture when India accelerates indigenous manufacturing under initiatives like Make in India. EU market access could supercharge sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and IT services, where India holds global edges. Reciprocally, the EU gains a foothold in India's consumer base, though Greer's analysis favours India's net position.





Critics might view Greer's perspective through a US protectionist lens, yet the facts align: the EU's export needs dovetail with India's import appetite. As negotiations culminate, ratification processes loom, promising to reshape Indo-European commerce for decades.





The FTA signals India's rising clout in multilateral trade, leveraging demographic dividends and policy agility to outmanoeuvre larger partners.





Based On ANI Report







