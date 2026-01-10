



Sergey Chemezov, the influential CEO of ROSTEC, Russia's state-owned defence and industrial conglomerate, has revealed that preliminary discussions are underway for joint production of civil aircraft with India.





He specifically highlighted the Ilyushin IL-114 and the Sukhoi Superjet-100 as prime candidates. Speaking at a recent industry forum, Chemezov noted that the proposal is "gaining traction" amid India's push for self-reliance in aviation manufacturing.





This development aligns with deepening India-Russia ties in the aerospace domain, building on decades of military cooperation. Russia has long been India's largest defence supplier, providing fighter jets like the Su-30MKI and components for indigenous projects such as the TEJAS.





Extending this partnership into civil aviation marks a strategic pivot, especially as India seeks to bolster its commercial fleet amid booming air travel demand.





The IL-114, a twin-engine turboprop designed for short-haul regional routes, offers seating for 52 to 64 passengers. Developed in the 1990s but revived post-sanctions, it promises low operating costs and suitability for India's diverse airstrips, including high-altitude and remote ones in the Himalayas. ROSTEC envisions localisation of production in India, potentially involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) or private players like Tata Advanced Systems.





Meanwhile, the Superjet-100 targets the 75-95 seat market with modern avionics and fuel efficiency. Despite past reliability issues and Western sanctions curtailing Pratt & Whitney engine supplies, a Russian-engineered version (SJ-100) is progressing. Joint manufacturing could see Indian firms contributing airframes or avionics, reducing import dependence and creating jobs.





India's aviation sector faces acute capacity constraints. With over 1,500 aircraft orders pending from Boeing and Airbus, domestic production lags. The government’s Make in India initiative prioritises offsets and local assembly, as seen in past deals like the Rafale. A ROSTEC tie-up could fill gaps in regional jets, competing with ATR-72s operated by Air India Express and IndiGo.





Geopolitically, this comes at a time when India diversifies suppliers amid US and European overtures. Yet, Russia remains a trusted partner, evidenced by the S-400 deal and BrahMos joint venture. Chemezov’s comments follow Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Russia, where defence-industrial corridors were discussed.





Challenges abound, however. Sanctions on Russia complicate financing and technology transfers. India must navigate CAATSA risks, though waivers have been secured before. Certification hurdles for IL-114 and Superjet under DGCA standards will demand rigorous testing, and integrating Russian avionics with Indian systems requires expertise.





Economically, the venture promises mutual benefits. For Russia, it opens India’s vast market—projected to need 1,000+ regional jets by 2040 per Boeing forecasts. For India, it accelerates aerospace indigenisation, akin to the successful Dhruv helicopter program. Local content could exceed 60%, fostering a supply chain in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.





Experts view this as a win for both. "It leverages Russia’s design prowess with India’s manufacturing scale," notes an analyst from the Centre for Air Power Studies. Initial talks reportedly involve feasibility studies, with prototypes possibly co-developed at HAL’s Nashik facility.





If realised, production could commence by 2030, starting with IL-114 kits assembled in India. This would not only serve domestic needs but export to BRICS nations, challenging Embraer and Bombardier dominance. Chemezov hinted at technology transfer, including digital twins and sustainable fuels, aligning with India’s green aviation goals.





Stakeholders are optimistic. Adani Defence, with its aerospace ambitions, and Bharat Forge could join, per industry whispers. The Civil Aviation Ministry has welcomed such proposals, signalling policy support via PLI schemes for aircraft.





These talks signal a bold step towards India-Russia civil aviation synergy, blending strategic trust with commercial pragmatism. As negotiations progress, they could redefine regional jet manufacturing in the Indo-Pacific.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







