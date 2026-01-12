



The Indian Navy is set to enhance its coastal security and maritime surveillance capabilities through the acquisition of four fixed-wing amphibious aircraft on a four-year wet lease, reported Asianet News web portal.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure these versatile platforms, which will bolster reconnaissance, surveillance, search-and-rescue (SAR), and rapid response operations across India's expansive maritime domains.





Under the wet lease arrangement, the lessor will provide not only the aircraft but also complete flight crews, maintenance support, and insurance coverage. This model enables the Navy to achieve immediate operational readiness without the delays associated with procuring infrastructure, conducting extensive training, or navigating prolonged procurement cycles.





India's vast 7,500-kilometre coastline, coupled with strategically vital island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, demands agile assets to counter diverse threats including maritime terrorism, piracy, smuggling, and narcotics trafficking. Amphibious aircraft, capable of operating from both water surfaces and conventional runways, offer unparalleled flexibility in such environments.





These aircraft will primarily undertake operational logistics support, long-range SAR missions, special operations, humanitarian assistance, and casualty evacuation. Their ability to land directly on water bodies facilitates swift delivery of troops, medical teams, relief supplies, or specialised equipment during emergencies, crises, or natural disasters.





Secondary roles encompass anti-piracy patrols, anti-narcotics operations, and general maritime surveillance, extending the Navy's reach into remote oceanic areas where traditional fixed-wing or rotary assets may face limitations.





In the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, as well as Lakshadweep, these platforms will prove invaluable for responding to shipwrecks, maritime accidents, or cyclones, where time-critical interventions can save lives and safeguard national interests.





The RFI mandates responses from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or authorised lessors only, with submissions due by 5 March 2026. Respondents must complete a specified form detailing their capabilities, ensuring alignment with the Navy's stringent operational needs.





Technical specifications outlined in the RFI emphasise a corrosion-resistant airframe designed to endure the harsh, saline, and humid maritime conditions prevalent in India's operational theatres. Advanced avionics suites, including secure communication systems, satellite-based navigation, and integrated safety features, are non-negotiable requirements.





Furthermore, the aircraft must incorporate long-range sensors, survival equipment, and visual aids tailored for SAR missions. These enhancements will enable effective detection, tracking, and response in low-visibility or contested maritime environments.





Currently, the Indian Navy lacks any fixed-wing amphibious aircraft in its inventory, creating a capability gap in rapid amphibious operations and extended SAR coverage. This lease addresses that void urgently, providing a bridge to potential future indigenous or permanent acquisitions.





Past discussions between India and Japan centred on the ShinMaywa US-2 multi-role seaplane, renowned for its short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities on water. However, the proposal stalled due to prohibitive costs, stringent technology transfer demands, and mismatched operational conditions.





The US-2, often cited in representational images for such requirements, exemplifies the class of aircraft under consideration—capable of carrying up to 30 personnel or equivalent cargo over inter-island distances. Its boundary layer control system enhances performance in rough seas, a feature highly relevant to Indian waters.





By opting for a wet lease, the Navy circumvents these hurdles, gaining hands-on experience with amphibious operations while evaluating platforms for long-term integration. This approach aligns with broader strategies to enhance maritime domain awareness amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions.





The initiative also reflects India's push towards operational agility without fiscal over commitment, especially as defence budgets prioritise indigenous programmes like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and next-generation frigates.





Geopolitically, bolstering amphibious surveillance strengthens India's Andaman and Nicobar Command, a tri-service hub pivotal for monitoring Chinese naval activities in the Malacca Strait and beyond.





Potential lessors may include global players like Japan's ShinMaywa, Canada's Viking Air with its CL-415 variants, or European firms offering similar maritime patrol amphibians. The RFI's OEM focus ensures reliability and access to cutting-edge upgrades.





Crew training under wet lease will familiarise Indian naval aviators with amphibious tactics, paving the way for seamless transitions to owned assets. Maintenance protocols will adhere to international standards, minimising downtime in forward bases.





Environmental resilience is paramount; the aircraft's design must withstand tropical monsoons, high humidity, and saltwater corrosion, with features like de-icing systems for unexpected operations in cooler climes.





Integration with existing Navy assets—such as P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MH-60R helicopters—will amplify networked surveillance, creating a layered defence against asymmetric threats.





This move underscores the Navy's evolving doctrine, shifting from blue-water projection to comprehensive coastal and island chain dominance, vital in an era of hybrid warfare.





As responses to the RFI are collated, the Defence Ministry may shortlist candidates for trials, potentially leading to contracts by mid-2026. Successful induction could set a precedent for similar leases in Army and Coast Guard aviation.





This procurement marks a pragmatic step towards maritime supremacy, leveraging wet lease efficiencies to deliver strategic dividends without infrastructural burdens.





