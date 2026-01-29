



India's defence technology sector has emerged as a vital engine for formal employment, with hiring volumes nearly doubling over the past three years. According to a comprehensive report from CIEL HR Services, job roles in this domain surged from approximately 3,500 in 2022 to around 7,000 in the current period.





This growth underscores a profound structural shift, transforming defence into a hub for future-ready, high-skill positions amid the nation's push for self-reliance in military capabilities.





The report, released on Wednesday, draws from a quantitative analysis of job postings spanning October 2024 to October 2025. It examined data from job portals, specialised engineering boards, and career pages of more than 50 defence-tech firms. This methodology provides a robust snapshot of hiring trends, revealing the sector's rapid evolution in response to technological imperatives.





A striking feature of this expansion is the concentration of skill demand. Nearly 60 per cent of roles now centre on radar, radio frequency (RF), and secure communication technologies. These foundational skills have become indispensable across defence platforms, reflecting the tech-driven nature of modern warfare.





Compensation trends further highlight the premium on expertise. Salaries for high-technology defence positions have risen by about 30 per cent since 2022. This uplift signals acute demand for specialised, mission-critical abilities that drive execution in complex systems.





Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services, emphasised the sector's transformative role. "Defence has always been a critical sector for India, but what we are seeing now is a structural shift in the nature of employment it generates," he stated. Warfare's increasing reliance on technology directly fuels this hiring surge, positioning defence tech as a source of globally competitive jobs.





Aerospace and air systems dominate hiring, accounting for nearly one-third of demand. This is propelled by indigenous fighter aircraft programmes, upgrades to existing fleets, and expanded private-sector involvement in manufacturing and avionics. Such initiatives align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, fostering deeper indigenisation.





Cybersecurity, C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), electronic warfare, and space technologies collectively represent 26 per cent of roles. These areas underscore the rising emphasis on secure communications, sensor fusion, and data-centric decision-making in networked operations.





Naval and maritime systems claim 19 per cent of demand, driven by shipbuilding and underwater capabilities. Land systems follow at 14 per cent, while unmanned platforms, including drones and autonomous vehicles, make up 10 per cent. This distribution mirrors a broader pivot towards electronics-heavy, interconnected defence architectures.





The report notes that India's advancing prowess in avionics, electronic warfare, autonomy, artificial intelligence, and secure systems now rivals global standards. This convergence elevates defence technology as an attractive career path, offering professionals long-term stability, national significance, and exposure to cutting-edge challenges.





To address skill shortages, 20-25 per cent of defence organisations are turning to internal mobility and structured lateral hires. This strategy optimises talent pipelines, ensuring expertise flows efficiently across projects and divisions.





Geographically, over 75 per cent of opportunities cluster in key hubs: Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad-Vadodara. These centres align with concentrations in naval engineering, avionics, cyber systems, missiles, and shipbuilding.





The remaining roles are spread across Chennai, Pune, Lucknow-Kanpur, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Nashik. This pattern delineates a focused defence-tech ecosystem, leveraging established industrial corridors and R&D facilities.





Overall, the sector's trajectory promises sustained growth, bolstered by policy reforms, private investment, and geopolitical imperatives. As India fortifies its defence posture, defence technology stands poised to generate thousands more high-value jobs, cementing its status as a cornerstone of formal employment.





Based On PTI Report







