

India’s maritime environment is becoming more complex and contested, not just in high-intensity conflict scenarios but also in routine peacetime operations such as maritime security, mine countermeasures, convoy escort, and regional presence missions.

To respond effectively, the Indian Navy needs ships that are flexible, affordable, rapidly buildable, and sovereign in capability.





A new 4,000–5,000 ton multi-mission frigate class, built on a common hull but configurable for different roles such as anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and mine countermeasures (MCM), represents one of the most practical and future-ready solutions for India - and potentially for many smaller navies across the world.





The Strategic Rationale: One Hull, Many Roles





Modern naval warfare increasingly rewards adaptability over specialization. Traditional fleets rely on separate classes of ships for air defence, Advanced Autonomous Navigation & Control Software (A2NCS), ASW, surface warfare, and mine warfare. While effective, this approach increases acquisition and lifecycle costs, slows fleet expansion due to multiple parallel designs, and complicates logistics, training, and maintenance.





A common-hull multi-mission frigate approach solves these problems by standardizing the platform while allowing mission-specific customization through modular systems.





Why 4,000–5,000 Tons Is The Optimal Choice





The choice of displacement is critical. Ships below 3,000 tons lack endurance and growth margin, while ships above 6,000 tons approach destroyer-level costs and complexity. The 4,500–5,000 ton range offers sufficient space for VLS cells, mission bays, UAVs and UUVs, long endurance for Indian Ocean deployments, crew comfort, survivability, and future upgrades.





Modularity As A Force Multiplier





At the heart of this concept is modular mission architecture. A common baseline frigate would include a standard hull, propulsion system, combat management system, and core sensors, with universal interfaces for weapons and mission modules. Instead of building separate ship classes, the Navy builds capability packages.





Faster To Build, Easier To Maintain





Standardisation dramatically improves construction speed through serial production, modular block construction, and predictable supply chains. Maintenance and training benefit from common spares, shared training pipelines, and simplified mid-life upgrades.





Fully Indigenous: A Strategic Imperative





A major strength of this proposal is that it can be built entirely within India using indigenous propulsion, sensors, combat systems, and weapons. CODLAG or CODELOD propulsion offers quiet ASW performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced signatures.





Export Potential: A Game Changer For Indian Shipbuilding





Many small and medium navies cannot afford billion-dollar destroyers but still need credible coastal and EEZ protection. A modular Indian frigate, offered in scaled variants with indigenous systems, provides an affordable and politically neutral alternative.





Strategic Impact For India





Such a program would expand naval strength, energize domestic shipbuilding, accelerate indigenous technology development, and establish India as a serious defence exporter, aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat and India’s role as a net security provider.





