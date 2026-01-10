



A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington DC-based policy research organisation, has revealed unprecedented levels of unrest in Iran. On 10 January 2026, ISW announced that it had documented 116 protests across 22 provinces since 3:30 pm local time on 8 January.





This surge in demonstrations underscores a deepening crisis challenging the Iranian regime's control.





Among these gatherings, 20 qualified as large-scale protests, each drawing over 1,000 participants according to CTP-ISW definitions. The data likely underrepresents the full extent of the activity, as Iran's ongoing internet shutdown hampers protesters' ability to share videos and reports.





Some individuals have circumvented restrictions by using Starlink terminals to transmit information to foreign media outlets.





The regime has maintained a nationwide internet blackout, now exceeding 36 hours as confirmed by internet monitor Netblocks. This measure, sustained into the morning of 10 January, aims to disrupt coordination among demonstrators and conceal the scale of repression. Despite these efforts, protests have persisted across the country, with reports of continued activity even under blackout conditions.





Netblocks noted that as dawn broke on 10 January—around 8:00 am local time—the blackout remained firmly in place following another night of clashes. This has severely limited Iranians' capacity to communicate, leaving many unable to verify the safety of friends and family amid the unrest. The prolonged disruption highlights the regime's desperation to suppress information flow.





Protests appear to have escalated to a point where they strain Iran's security apparatus. Demonstrators damaged regime institutions in multiple cities on 8 and 9 January, signalling a shift towards more aggressive actions. ISW assesses that local Law Enforcement Command forces may be reaching bandwidth constraints, prompting greater reliance on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for suppression.





Prominent Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad has amplified these events through videos received via Starlink from inside Iran. She emphasised that the internet shutdown, now over 24 hours old, affects 90 million Iranians and severs a vital lifeline for the uprising. Alinejad praised Elon Musk for enabling Starlink access, describing it as indispensable to the democracy movement.





The blackout's timing coincides with intensified repression, including killings and arrests of protesters. World leaders have responded swiftly, with Foreign Ministers from Australia, Canada, and the European Union issuing a joint statement on 10 January. They condemned the regime's crackdown while lauding the bravery of Iranian citizens standing against it.





This international outcry arrives as threats loom over the Iranian administration, gripped by widespread defiance. The protests' breadth—spanning 22 provinces—suggests a national mobilisation that transcends urban centres, potentially eroding the regime's legitimacy. ISW's tracking, despite data limitations, paints a picture of a security force overstretched and a population increasingly bold.





As the situation evolves, the role of satellite internet like Starlink could prove pivotal, bypassing state controls and sustaining momentum. The regime's internet strategy, while temporarily obscuring events, risks further alienating a populace already resorting to direct confrontation. Observers will watch closely for signs of IRGC escalation or protestor countermeasures in the coming days.





Based On ANI Report







