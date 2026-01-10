



US President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is expected to visit Washington next week, with the pair set to meet for the first time.





In a Fox News interview, Trump expressed anticipation for the encounter, stating: "I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her." He described Machado as a "very nice woman" but noted she lacks sufficient support and respect within Venezuela to lead the nation.





Machado previously voiced her desire to thank Trump personally for the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, during an appearance on Fox News's Hannity program. She mentioned no direct contact with him since receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in October last year.





Trump highlighted Venezuela's dire need for rebuilding, pointing to the collapse of its democratic systems. "We have to rebuild the country. They couldn't have an election," he remarked, emphasising that the nation currently lacks the capacity to hold fair polls.





He tied political revival to economic recovery, revealing plans to meet oil executives at the White House on Friday. Trump envisioned energy firms spearheading the restoration of Venezuela's oil infrastructure, with investments exceeding USD 100 billion.





Despite holding the world's largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela produces less than one per cent of global output. Trump suggested the country could supply the US with 30 to 50 million barrels, potentially worth up to USD 2.8 billion at current prices.





Based On ANI Report







