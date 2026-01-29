



Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an official invitation to visit Israel. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day event in New Delhi, Azar revealed that preparations are already underway, with specific dates to be announced in due course.





The envoy stated succinctly: "The invitation was extended. We are in preparations, and in due time, there will be declarations regarding specific dates." This development underscores the deepening diplomatic engagement between the two nations.





Azar described the India-Israel partnership as inherently strategic. He highlighted 2025 as an exceptionally productive year, featuring numerous ministerial meetings and visits, alongside the signing of several pivotal agreements.





Key among these was a bilateral investment treaty. Progress has also been made towards finalising a free trade agreement and financial protocols, with additional security agreements either signed or imminent.





Counter-terrorism cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral ties. Azar expressed optimism about further enhancing this strategic relationship into 2026.





The ambassador's remarks coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on 27 January to commemorate the six million Jews systematically murdered by the Nazi regime during the Second World War. The date marks the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by Allied forces.





Azar reflected on the Holocaust's lessons, warning of the perils posed by hatred, intolerance, and racial supremacy. He described it as a "systematic murder of Jewish people driven by a terrible ideology," emphasising humanity's shared duty to avert such atrocities.





Praising India's civilisational heritage, Azar noted its longstanding tradition of pluralism and tolerance. Jewish communities have thrived in India without the persecution experienced elsewhere, fostering a profound friendship between the two civilisations.





At the same event, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri drew poignant parallels between the Holocaust and contemporary terrorism. He referenced India's own experiences with cross-border terrorism, including the April 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.





Misri affirmed India's immediate empathy for nations facing such brutality, citing the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and saw hundreds taken hostage. India condemned the assault unequivocally, with Prime Minister Modi voicing solidarity.





Misri stressed that the Holocaust originated not with violence, but with "words of hatred, words of dehumanisation, [and] words of exclusion." He cautioned against normalising prejudice, discrimination, or silence.





Honouring Holocaust survivors, Misri lauded their resilience amid unimaginable suffering. Remembering the victims, he argued, demands moral courage and a commitment to prevent future crimes against humanity.





India remains steadfast in condemning terrorism universally, while supporting authentic peace initiatives in West Asia. Misri welcomed advancements under the Gaza Peace Plan, including the ceasefire and hostage releases, hoping for enduring regional stability.





This exchange of high-level statements at the Holocaust Remembrance event signals robust India-Israel alignment on security, historical remembrance, and counter-terrorism. The anticipated Modi visit could propel bilateral ties to new heights, building on 2025's momentum.





Based On ANI Report







