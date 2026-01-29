



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to the United States next week, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.





Sources confirmed the visit on Wednesday, amid growing momentum in strategic partnerships between New Delhi and Washington.





The trip aligns closely with the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 4 February. This high-profile gathering will unite global partners to bolster cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.





The US Department of State has emphasised the event's importance for America's economic security, technological edge, and energy transition. Reliable access to minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths underpins everything from electric vehicles to defence systems.





In a recent post on X, the State Department noted: "Strengthening critical mineral supply chains with our international partners is vital to America's economic and national security, technological leadership, and a resilient energy future."





This ministerial follows a precursor Finance Ministerial convened by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this month. That Washington meeting focused on securing and diversifying global supplies, particularly rare-earth elements, amid vulnerabilities exposed by geopolitical tensions.





Participants included finance ministers from Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. India's delegation was led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.





Vaishnaw's involvement underscores India's rising stake in critical minerals. As a major producer of minerals like graphite and bauxite, India seeks to integrate into resilient global chains while advancing its own self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Jaishankar visit comes against a backdrop of intensifying defence ties. On 27 January, a US Congressional delegation, headed by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.





Accompanying Rogers was US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Discussions centred on the newly signed 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement, aiming to deepen military-industrial collaboration.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted the talks' focus on defence industry cooperation. This includes co-production of advanced systems, technology transfers, and joint exercises, building on frameworks like iCET and QUAD.





These developments reflect a broader US-India strategic convergence. With China dominating 80-90% of rare-earth processing, both nations view diversified supply chains as a counterbalance, enhancing resilience against disruptions.





For India, critical minerals are pivotal to ambitions in renewables, semiconductors, and defence manufacturing. The visit offers Jaishankar a platform to negotiate investments, joint ventures, and policy alignments.





Defence synergies could accelerate projects like jet engine co-development and drone manufacturing. The 10-year framework signals long-term commitment, potentially unlocking billions in deals through initiatives like the US-India Defence Acceleration Ecosystem.





The timing however, is astute. As Indo-Pacific tensions simmer, minerals and defence form twin pillars of deterrence and economic security.





Jaishankar's engagements may also touch on broader issues like technology transfers and supply chain mapping. Expect outcomes to feed into India's Critical Minerals Mission, launched to map reserves and attract foreign direct investment.





The US, meanwhile, eyes India as a democratic alternative to China-dependent chains. Rubio's ministerial could yield memorandums on exploration, recycling, and downstream processing.





In defence, Rogers' visit reinforces momentum post-Agreement. Topics likely included hypersonics, AI integration, and maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean.





India's participation, represented by heavyweights like Vaishnaw and Singh, positions it centrally in these forums. Jaishankar's presence elevates diplomacy to ministerial levels. This confluence of minerals and defence visits heralds a maturing partnership. It promises tangible gains in technology, investment, and security architecture.





As Jaishankar departs next week, eyes will be on deliverables from the 4 February ministerial and any side meetings. These could reshape global supply dynamics and bolster Indo-US ties for the decade ahead.





Based On ANI Report







