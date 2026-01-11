



India’s space agency, ISRO, is gearing up for a series of pivotal strategic missions in early 2026, following a significant military operation scheduled for 12 January.





ISRO website confirms that the PSLV-C62 launch, set for 10:17 am IST on that date from Sriharikota, will deploy the DRDO-developed hyperspectral Earth observation satellite Anvesha, also designated EOS-N1.





Managed by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), this mission will also carry 18 co-passenger satellites from Indian and international partners, underscoring India’s growing role in commercial space launches.





Anvesha boasts cutting-edge hyperspectral sensors that capture data across narrow spectral bands beyond human vision or conventional cameras. These capabilities allow for the precise identification of camouflaged targets, such as hidden metals, vehicles, or troop concentrations, by analysing distinctive colour reflections in the electromagnetic spectrum. This makes the satellite a cornerstone for strategic surveillance, particularly in defence applications amid India’s focus on indigenous aerospace technologies.





Close on its heels, the GSLV-F17 mission will loft EOS-05, recognised as the Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-2), into geosynchronous orbit. This advancement bolsters India’s real-time imaging from a stationary vantage point over the subcontinent, enhancing continuous monitoring for meteorological, disaster management, and security needs. Such geosynchronous assets are vital for persistent coverage in strategic regions.





These launches come against the backdrop of two high-profile setbacks in 2025 that tested ISRO’s resilience. The PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission on 18 May encountered a mid-flight anomaly, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹850 crore. Similarly, the GSLV-F15/NVS-02 on 29 January failed due to a pyro valve malfunction, with damages around ₹300 crore, highlighting the inherent risks in complex orbital insertions.





Looking further ahead, ISRO has lined up the HLVM-3 G1/OM1 mission by March 2026 for the inaugural uncrewed Gaganyaan test flight. This critical step will validate the full spectrum of human-rated systems, from lift-off aboard the human-rated LVM3 to crew module splashdown and recovery, paving the way for India’s manned spaceflight ambitions.





Another highlight is the PSLV-C63/TDS-01, which will showcase high-thrust electric propulsion systems, indigenous travelling wave tube (TWT) amplifiers, and quantum key distribution technologies. These innovations promise revolutionary efficiencies for future all-electric satellites and secure transponders, addressing key needs in propulsion and cybersecurity for prolonged missions.





In a landmark for private sector involvement, PSLV N1/EOS-10 will mark India’s first industry-consortium-built PSLV, orbiting the Oceansat-3A satellite. Tailored for oceanographic, meteorological, and terrestrial observations, it will deploy alongside the Indo-Mauritius joint satellite and private Leap-2. Complementing EOS-06 (Oceansat-3), Oceansat-3A’s payloads—including the Ocean Colour Monitor and Scatterometer—will furnish daily high-resolution data essential for maritime domain awareness and climate studies.





These missions collectively signal ISRO’s accelerated trajectory in 2026, blending strategic defence imperatives with technological self-reliance. From hyperspectral reconnaissance to human spaceflight trials and industry partnerships, they reinforce India’s stature in the global space arena, even as lessons from past failures drive iterative improvements in reliability and innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







