



India's space agency, ISRO, is poised to kick off the new year with its inaugural launch of 2026. The PSLV-C62 mission will lift off from the first launchpad at Sriharikota spaceport on Monday, 12 January, at precisely 10:17 am IST. This event marks a significant step in bolstering the nation's surveillance capabilities from orbit.





At the heart of the mission lies the EOS-N1 satellite, codenamed 'Anvesha', an advanced earth observation platform primarily developed for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





This hyperspectral imaging satellite stands out for its ability to capture data across hundreds of wavelengths, enabling it to identify materials on the ground with remarkable precision. Such technology transforms it into a vital 'eye in the sky' for national security.





EOS-N1's hyperspectral prowess will revolutionise border surveillance, allowing Indian forces to detect subtle changes in terrain, track movements, and monitor potential threats more effectively than ever before.





Beyond defence, the satellite promises applications in civilian domains. Farmers will benefit from precise crop health assessments, urban planners from detailed mapping, and environmentalists from monitoring deforestation or pollution hotspots.





Joining EOS-N1 as secondary payloads are 18 other satellites, showcasing international collaboration and India's burgeoning private space sector. Among them is Europe's Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID), a pioneering mission in partnership with a Spanish start-up. This small capsule will undergo experimental re-entry, culminating in a planned splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, testing technologies for future reusable spacecraft.





Indian innovation shines through the CUBESATS hitching a ride on PSLV-C62. CV Raman Global University's CGUSAT-1 aims to advance educational outreach in space tech. Dhruva Space contributes DA-1, a demonstration of agile satellite deployment, while Space Kidz India's SR-2 focuses on student-led experiments.





Further highlighting grassroots ingenuity, Assam Don Bosco University's Lachit-1 honours regional heritage with remote sensing capabilities. Akshath Aerospace's Solaras-S4 explores solar monitoring, and Dayanand Sagar University's DSAT-1 pushes boundaries in compact satellite design.





A milestone comes from OrbitAID Aerospace with AayulSAT, poised to become India's first on-orbit satellite refuelling payload. This breakthrough could extend the lifespan of satellites in low Earth orbit, reducing space debris and cutting costs for future missions—a game-changer for sustainable space operations.





The PSLV, or Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, has a storied legacy as ISRO's workhorse, with over 50 successful flights since 1993. Its reliability makes it ideal for injecting multiple payloads into sun-synchronous orbits, typically around 500-600 km altitude, perfect for earth observation tasks.





This launch arrives amid India's accelerating space ambitions. Following high-profile missions like Gaganyaan preparations and NISAR with NASA, PSLV-C62 underscores ISRO's dual focus on defence and commerce. Private firms' involvement signals a maturing ecosystem, spurred by reforms from IN-SPACe.





Strategically, EOS-N1 enhances India's vigilance along contested borders with China and Pakistan. Hyperspectral imaging can spot camouflaged assets or mineral smuggling, complementing assets like RISAT and CARTOSAT series. DRDO's role hints at integration with indigenous systems such as Akash missiles or TEJAS fighters for real-time intel.





Environmentally, the satellite will aid disaster management, mapping flood-prone areas or tracking cyclones—critical for a nation prone to such events. In agriculture, it could optimise fertiliser use amid climate challenges, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat's push for self-reliance.





The KID experiment, meanwhile, advances global re-entry tech. By testing heat shields and parachutes on a small scale, it paves the way for affordable crewed returns, echoing successes like SpaceX but tailored for European needs.





India's start-up satellites reflect a vibrant ecosystem. Dhruva Space, for instance, builds on prior rideshares to offer 'space-as-a-service'. Space Kidz empowers youth, fostering the next generation akin to Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS inspiration.





OrbitAID's AayulSAT addresses a key orbital bottleneck: fuel depletion. Robotic refuelling demos could mirror NASA's OSAM-1, but indigenously, slashing launch frequencies and costs.





As lift-off approaches, eyes will be on Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Weather permitting, the mission promises 99% success odds, per ISRO norms. Live telecasts on Doordarshan and YouTube will engage millions.





This PSLV-C62 sortie reaffirms India's space trajectory: from defence sentinel to global partner. With EOS-N1 scanning terrains invisible to the naked eye, the nation edges closer to comprehensive domain awareness, blending security with sustainable growth.





