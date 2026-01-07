



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for its inaugural launch of 2026 with the PSLV C-62 mission, scheduled for Monday, 12 January, at 10:17 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





This mission marks the agency's 101st orbital launch overall and represents a vital rebound following the setback of the preceding PSLV C-61 flight, which failed to meet its objectives.





The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will take to the skies for the 64th time, underscoring its reliability as a workhorse in India's space programme despite the recent hiccup. PSLV missions have historically delivered a mix of primary and secondary payloads into precise orbits, and C-62 upholds this tradition with a diverse manifest.





At the heart of the PSLV C-62 payload sits EOS-N1, an advanced Earth observation satellite also known as Anvesha. Weighing in as the primary spacecraft, it promises to bolster India's remote sensing infrastructure through high-resolution imaging and multi-spectral capabilities. Applications span agriculture for crop monitoring, urban planning for infrastructure mapping, and environmental surveillance for disaster assessment and climate tracking.





Complementing EOS-N1 are 18 additional satellites from Indian and international partners, injecting a multinational flavour into the mission. Among them stands out a European demonstrator satellite, highlighting growing collaborations in the global space arena. These co-passengers will be deployed into sun-synchronous polar orbits, optimising their operational lifespans.





This launch holds particular significance for ISRO, coming on the heels of PSLV C-61's failure, the details of which remain under review to prevent recurrence. A successful C-62 outing would reaffirm PSLV's track record—boasting over 90 per cent success rate across 63 flights—and pave the way for more ambitious endeavours amid India's push towards self-reliance in space technology.





ISRO's most recent mission prior to C-62, on 24 December 2025, showcased contrasting fortunes. The LVM3-M4 vehicle lofted the BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite for US firm AST SpaceMobile from the same Sriharikota site at 8:55 am IST. That payload marked the heaviest ever for an Indian LVM3 launch, injecting fresh momentum into commercial space ventures.





Public engagement remains a hallmark of ISRO's approach, with arrangements for live viewing of the PSLV C-62 lift-off from the dedicated launch view gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Enthusiasts in the vicinity must register via the agency's website to secure spots, fostering direct appreciation of the spectacle. While official confirmation is pending, the event is likely to stream live on television channels and ISRO's online platforms, mirroring past missions.





Technically, PSLV C-62 employs the standard XL configuration, featuring solid strap-on boosters for enhanced thrust during ascent. The four-stage vehicle alternates solid and liquid propulsion, culminating in precise orbit insertion at around 500-600 km altitude. Post-deployment, the upper stage often serves experimental roles, though specifics for C-62 await elaboration.





EOS-N1's instrumentation includes synthetic aperture radar (SAR) for all-weather imaging, a leap forward from optical-only systems. This capability equips it to penetrate clouds, aiding real-time responses to floods, cyclones, and forest fires prevalent in India's diverse terrain. Integration with ground stations will enable near-continuous data downlink, fuelling downstream analytics.





The mission's timing aligns with India's broader space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and next-generation launchers like SSLV and NGLV. Success here would not only validate indigenous payloads but also attract foreign riders, bolstering revenue streams for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.





Challenges persist, from payload integration complexities to weather dependencies at Sriharikota, where coastal winds can influence countdowns. Yet, ISRO's meticulous rehearsals—spanning vehicle assembly, fuelling, and range safety—minimise risks. The 12 January slot offers a narrow launch window, demanding flawless execution.





In the geopolitical context, PSLV C-62 reinforces India's stature as a dependable launch service provider. Ties with Europe, evident in the demonstrator satellite, echo partnerships like those with ESA and signal deepening Euro-Indian space synergy amid US-China rivalries.





Looking ahead, 2026 promises a packed ISRO calendar: SpaDeX docking trials, NISAR Earth observation with NASA, and GSLV follow-ups. PSLV C-62 serves as the opener, setting the tone for a year of reclaiming momentum post-2025's mixed bag.





As countdown approaches, all eyes turn to Sriharikota, where decades of ingenuity converge in a blaze of solid rocket brilliance.





