



External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has voiced concern over recent developments in Venezuela, marking a notable public statement amid escalating tensions in the South American nation.





Speaking on Tuesday in Luxembourg City, Jaishankar urged all parties to prioritise dialogue for the well-being and safety of Venezuelans. He emphasised India's longstanding good relations with Venezuela, expressing hope that its people would emerge positively from the crisis.





Jaishankar made these remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties between their countries during the discussions. This intervention follows closely on the heels of earlier statements from New Delhi, reflecting India's growing attention to the unfolding situation.





Just days prior, on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had expressed deep concern over events in Venezuela. The ministry affirmed it was closely monitoring the evolving circumstances and reiterated support for the safety of Venezuelan citizens. It called for peaceful resolution through dialogue to ensure regional peace and stability.





The MEA also highlighted the role of the Indian Embassy in Caracas, which remains in touch with the Indian community there. Embassy officials are providing all possible assistance to compatriots amid the uncertainties. This proactive stance underscores New Delhi's commitment to safeguarding its nationals abroad.





On Saturday, the MEA issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in light of the deteriorating situation. It strongly advised against non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged those already in the country to exercise extreme caution. Indians were encouraged to limit movements and stay connected with the embassy via email at cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency line +58-412-9584288, including WhatsApp calls.





These diplomatic responses come against the backdrop of dramatic US military action. Reports indicate that the United States launched air strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple now faces charges related to drugs and weapons and is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.





Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges during their appearance in court on Monday. This development has thrust Venezuela further into international spotlight, prompting varied global reactions. India's measured tone appears calibrated to navigate complex geopolitical ties.





Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela, Y.K. Sinha, described New Delhi's statements as "very measured" in an interview with ANI on Monday. Sinha noted that India must remain mindful of its bilateral relations, particularly with the United States. He observed that most countries, including European nations, have responded cautiously to the US strikes.





Sinha pointed out exceptions, with China and Russia strongly condemning the actions against a sovereign nation. Russia was among the first to voice sharp criticism. In contrast, countries like Israel and Argentina offered more supportive stances, though the broader international community has largely refrained from outright endorsement.





India's position aligns with this predominant caution, avoiding blame attribution at this stage. As a nation balancing ties with major powers like the US, Russia, and China, New Delhi treads carefully in Latin American affairs. Historical economic links with Venezuela, especially through oil trade, add layers to India's interest.





The crisis in Venezuela has historical roots in political and economic turmoil under Maduro's regime. Longstanding sanctions and internal strife have compounded challenges for its people. The US intervention represents a bold escalation, potentially reshaping regional dynamics in South America.





India's diplomatic outreach emphasises humanitarian priorities over geopolitical alignments. By focusing on the "well-being and safety of the people," Jaishankar signals a people-centric approach. This stance resonates with India's broader foreign policy of strategic autonomy and multi-alignment.





As events unfold, New Delhi continues to monitor developments closely. The MEA's advisories and embassy support mechanisms demonstrate preparedness. India's voice, though measured, contributes to calls for de-escalation in a volatile context.





The international community's fragmented response highlights divisions on intervention in sovereign affairs. While superpowers clash rhetorically, mid-sized powers like India advocate restraint and dialogue. This positions New Delhi as a potential bridge-builder in resolving the Venezuelan impasse.





Looking ahead, the fate of Maduro and Flores in US custody will influence trajectories. Legal proceedings could prolong tensions, affecting global energy markets given Venezuela's oil reserves. India, as an energy importer, watches these ripples keenly.





Jaishankar's Luxembourg remarks thus serve multiple purposes: signalling concern, preserving ties, and upholding India's non-interference principles. They reflect a nuanced diplomacy attuned to 21st-century complexities. For Venezuelans, such appeals for peace offer glimmers of hope amid turmoil.





