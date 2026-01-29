



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking a significant diplomatic engagement. State media reported the meeting on Thursday, during Starmer's official visit that began on Wednesday and will extend until Saturday.





This is the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years, coming after their last encounter on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in November 2024.





Starmer arrived with a high-profile delegation, including senior ministers and executives from more than 50 major British firms. He emphasised his mission in a post on X, stating, "Touched down in China - I'm here to deliver for the British people." The trip underscores London's intent to bolster economic ties with the world's second-largest economy.





Talks are set to involve key Chinese figures, including Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji. Discussions will centre on trade, investment, and wider cooperation. Both nations view the visit as a chance to deepen economic engagement and build political trust amid global uncertainties.





British business leaders accompanying Starmer expressed strong optimism about China's market. Bill Winters, group chief executive of Standard Chartered—which has operated in China for 168 years—told the Global Times that the visit offers opportunities to expand cooperation, boost trade in goods and services, and unlock growth potential. The bank remains committed to expanding its footprint there.





China-UK trade figures highlight the stakes. In 2025, goods trade reached USD 103.7 billion, with services trade exceeding USD 30 billion. Two-way investment stock stood at nearly USD 68 billion, according to China's Ministry of Commerce. These numbers reflect robust bilateral economic links despite external pressures.





China's economy provided further reassurance, growing by 5 per cent last year to a record 140.19 trillion yuan (USD 20.01 trillion), per the National Bureau of Statistics. This performance has bolstered confidence among British firms. Fu Yue, head of corporate affairs for Haleon at its Chinese mainland and Hong Kong operations, affirmed, "Our confidence in the Chinese market has never wavered."





Haleon demonstrated its commitment through actions, fully acquiring its Tianjin joint venture and expanding production in Suzhou. Similarly, Jack Perry Junior, chairman of the 48 Group Club and CEO of London Export Corp, praised China as a stabilising global economic force. He pointed to its advances in robotics, automation, and clean technologies.





Yet the visit has sparked controversy at home. Critics, including some lawmakers, have voiced national security worries. These centre on the UK government's approval of a vast new Chinese embassy in London, fuelling debates over espionage risks and foreign influence, as reported by CNN.





Geopolitical tensions add complexity. Starmer's outreach occurs against strained transatlantic relations, with US President Donald Trump pursuing aggressive trade policies and rebuking allies. Analysts interpret the UK's move as a recalibration, with Western nations exploring options beyond an erratic US stance.





Human rights concerns and broader security issues linger as sensitive points. Observers in capitals from Beijing to Washington are watching closely. The trip tests the balance between economic pragmatism and strategic caution.





London frames the relationship as "consistent, durable and respectful." As talks progress, both sides will assess how to align commercial gains with geopolitical realities in a shifting world order.





