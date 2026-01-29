



External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar engaged in a substantive telephone conversation with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on January 28, 2026. The discussion focused on reviewing the multifaceted dimensions of bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.





In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar described the exchange as a "good conversation" that covered various aspects of the partnership. He expressed confidence that the positive momentum characterising India-Uzbekistan relations would continue to strengthen moving forward.





Foreign Minister Saidov echoed this optimism, highlighting a "strong, positive and dynamic trend" across all areas of cooperation. The Uzbek minister emphasised comprehensive discussions on the 2026 agenda for bilateral and multilateral collaboration.





Both leaders expressed mutual confidence that the anticipated outcomes from 2026 initiatives would serve the best interests of their respective populations. This alignment underscores the strategic depth of the relationship.





The Indian Embassy in Tashkent confirmed the productive nature of the dialogue, noting that both ministers developed "various strategies together" during the call. The embassy reiterated expectations of sustained positive trends in bilateral ties.





This engagement follows immediately after India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, during which the embassy hosted a National Day Reception in Tashkent on January 27. The event was graced by Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technology, Sherzod Shermatov, as chief guest.





Cultural performances by artists from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Tashkent, Shodlik Guruhi, and Uzbekistan's Yoga Federation featured prominently at the reception. An exhibition marking "150 Years of Vande Mataram" was also displayed.





The timing of the Jaishankar-Saidov conversation assumes added significance given Uzbekistan's strategic position in Central Asia and India's growing focus on the region through the Chabahar project and INSTC connectivity initiatives.





Bilateral trade between India and Uzbekistan has shown steady growth, with key sectors including pharmaceuticals, agriculture machinery, and information technology. Defence cooperation has also expanded through training exchanges and potential joint exercises.





Uzbekistan's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) provides India a valuable platform for engaging Central Asian republics, with Tashkent serving as a moderate voice within the grouping.





The reference to a comprehensive 2026 agenda suggests accelerated implementation of agreements from PM Modi's 2024 visit to Samarkand, including enhanced energy cooperation and digital infrastructure projects.





Both nations share interests in countering cross-border terrorism and narcotics trafficking, with Uzbekistan providing critical intelligence support along Afghanistan's northern borders.





India's development assistance to Uzbekistan includes capacity building in IT, renewable energy, and agricultural processing, complementing Tashkent's economic diversification from natural resources.





The diplomatic exchange reinforces India's multi-alignment strategy in Central Asia, balancing relations with Russia, China, and Iran while pursuing direct bilateral ties with resource-rich republics.





As EAM Jaishankar prepares for his upcoming US visit, this Central Asian outreach demonstrates India's comprehensive neighbourhood diplomacy extending beyond immediate geography. The positive tone from both capitals signals potential for high-level exchanges in 2026, possibly including a visit by President Mirziyoyev to India.





India-Uzbekistan relations continue to mature across strategic, economic, and cultural domains, positioning the partnership as a model for India-Central Asia engagement in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report







