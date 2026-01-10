



Vividh Hi-Fab, a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) based in Vadodara, Gujarat, has achieved a significant milestone in India's nuclear sector by developing indigenous equipment for handling nuclear spent fuel.





This breakthrough marks a pivotal step towards self-reliance in critical nuclear technologies, reducing dependence on costly imports.





The company has successfully engineered fuel transfer machines and storage containers, essential components for the safe management of spent nuclear fuel. Previously, India relied on foreign suppliers for these specialised items, often facing delays and high costs. Vividh Hi-Fab's innovation ensures that the nation can now produce these domestically.





What sets this facility apart is its status as the world's first to manufacture all three types of nuclear storage equipment under one roof. This integrated approach streamlines production, enhances quality control, and cuts logistical complexities, positioning India as a potential leader in nuclear equipment manufacturing.





The development process spanned three intensive years of research and prototyping, tailored specifically to meet the stringent requirements of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Engineers at Vividh Hi-Fab collaborated closely with NPCIL experts to ensure compliance with international safety standards and operational demands.





The first batch of storage racks produced at the facility is slated for dispatch to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu. This 2,000 MW facility, India's largest operational nuclear power plant, will benefit directly from the equipment, validating its real-world efficacy and paving the way for broader adoption.





A standout feature of the equipment is the use of special 'Borated Stainless Steel', a neutron-absorbing alloy designed to control radiation and neutron emissions effectively. This material enhances safety by preventing unintended nuclear reactions during storage and transfer, a critical factor in spent fuel handling.





India's nuclear energy programme has long emphasised indigenous development under the 'Make in India' initiative. Vividh Hi-Fab's contribution aligns seamlessly with this vision, bolstering the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goals in strategic sectors like nuclear power.





The spent fuel handling equipment addresses key challenges in the nuclear fuel cycle. Spent fuel, highly radioactive after use in reactors, requires secure transfer from reactor cores to interim storage without environmental risks. The new machines automate this process, minimising human exposure.





Storage containers and racks provide long-term containment, engineered to withstand extreme conditions such as corrosion, seismic activity, and thermal stress. By producing them locally, India gains not only cost savings but also faster scalability for its expanding nuclear fleet.





NPCIL operates 24 reactors as of early 2026, with more under construction, including additional units at Kudankulam. Domestic sourcing of such equipment will support timely commissioning and maintenance, crucial for achieving India's target of 22,480 MW nuclear capacity by 2031.





Vividh Hi-Fab's facility employs advanced manufacturing techniques, including precision welding and non-destructive testing, to meet ASME and IAEA codes. This ensures the equipment's reliability over decades, a non-negotiable aspect in nuclear applications.





The project's success underscores the role of MSMEs in high-tech domains. Vadodara, a hub for engineering and manufacturing, now emerges as a nucleus for nuclear innovation, potentially attracting further investments and collaborations.





Economically, indigenisation could save NPCIL hundreds of crores annually. Imports previously involved premiums for customisation and shipping; local production flips this equation, fostering job creation and skill development in Gujarat's industrial ecosystem.





Challenges during development included sourcing borated stainless steel domestically and qualifying it through rigorous NPCIL audits. Vividh Hi-Fab overcame these by partnering with steel majors and investing in R&D, demonstrating resilience typical of Indian MSMEs.





Looking ahead, the company plans to scale production for other NPCIL sites, including Kakrapar and Tarapur. Exports to friendly nations with nuclear programmes could follow, enhancing India's global standing in peaceful nuclear technology.





This achievement also intersects with India's broader strategic autonomy. In a geopolitically volatile world, self-reliance in nuclear logistics shields against supply chain disruptions, much like recent advancements in defence manufacturing.





Vividh Hi-Fab's innovation exemplifies how targeted R&D can transform niche MSMEs into national assets. As India accelerates its clean energy transition, such breakthroughs will be instrumental in powering sustainable growth.





Based On ANI Report







