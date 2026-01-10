



India has taken a significant stride in its pursuit of technological self-reliance with the unveiling of PARAM SHAKTI, a state-of-the-art supercomputing facility at IIT-MADRAS. Constructed entirely within the country, this powerhouse leverages C-DAC’s indigenous RUDRA servers alongside open-source software, embodying the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in advanced computing.





PARAM SHAKTI boasts an impressive computational prowess, capable of executing over 3.1 quadrillion calculations per second. This remarkable performance catapults IIT-MADRAS into the league of India’s most formidable academic computing centres, rivalled by few others in terms of raw power and efficiency.





The facility’s architecture draws on cutting-edge RUDRA servers developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India’s premier institution for high-performance computing. These servers, paired with versatile open-source software stacks, ensure seamless scalability and adaptability without reliance on foreign hardware or proprietary systems.





By achieving over 80% utilisation since its inception, PARAM SHAKTI demonstrates robust demand from researchers across IIT-MADRAS and beyond. Its energy-efficient design minimises operational costs while supporting diverse GPU architectures, from NVIDIA to indigenous alternatives, fostering a flexible ecosystem for innovation.





In the realm of aerospace, PARAM SHAKTI will enable sophisticated simulations of aerodynamic flows, structural integrity under extreme conditions, and propulsion system efficiencies. Researchers can now model complex phenomena like hypersonic flight or UAV swarm dynamics with unprecedented fidelity, accelerating India’s indigenous aircraft programmes such as TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA.





Climate modelling stands to benefit immensely, with the supercomputer facilitating high-resolution predictions of monsoons, cyclones, and long-term climate shifts over the Indian subcontinent. This capability will refine disaster preparedness strategies and inform policy decisions on sustainable development.





Materials science research gains a vital tool through PARAM SHAKTI’s ability to perform atomistic simulations and predict novel alloys or composites. For defence applications, this translates to breakthroughs in lightweight, high-strength materials for aircraft fuselages and missile casings, bolstering India’s manufacturing edge.





Drug discovery processes will accelerate as the facility crunches molecular dynamics and protein folding simulations at scale. In a post-pandemic era, this supports rapid virtual screening of compounds, potentially slashing development timelines for life-saving therapeutics tailored to regional health challenges.





Nuclear sciences benefit from precise modelling of fission processes, reactor safety protocols, and fusion plasma behaviour. PARAM SHAKTI’s computational might aids India’s thorium-based nuclear ambitions, enhancing simulations for next-generation reactors.





Combustion research, critical for aerospace propulsion, sees advancements in turbulent flame modelling and biofuel optimisation. This will optimise jet engine designs, reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency for HAL’s indigenous platforms.





Advanced manufacturing domains, including additive manufacturing and smart factories, will leverage the supercomputer for process optimisation and defect prediction. This aligns with initiatives like Make in India, enabling precision engineering for defence hardware.





PARAM SHAKTI’s role extends to emerging fields such as quantum computing simulations and AI-driven materials discovery, positioning IIT-MADRAS at the forefront of interdisciplinary research. Its open-access model invites collaborations with DRDO, ISRO, and private entities like Tata Advanced Systems.





Energy efficiency remains a cornerstone, with the facility incorporating liquid cooling and power-optimised nodes to curb electricity demands. This sustainability focus aligns with global standards, ensuring long-term viability amid rising computational needs.





As India marches towards exascale computing—systems performing quintillion calculations per second—PARAM SHAKTI serves as a pivotal milestone. C-DAC’s roadmap includes scaling PARAM series to petaflop and beyond, reducing import dependence.





The facility’s integration with national grids like the National Supercomputing Mission underscores a cohesive strategy. It not only democratises high-performance computing but also nurtures a skilled workforce through training programmes at IIT-MADRAS.





Challenges such as software optimisation for indigenous hardware persist, yet PARAM SHAKTI’s early successes validate the approach. Over 80% utilisation reflects real-world impact, with queued projects spanning 50 terabytes of data processing.





Future expansions may incorporate ARM-based processors and photonic interconnects, further indigenising the stack. This evolution will empower simulations for Gaganyaan missions, satellite constellations, and hypersonic glide vehicles.





In the geopolitical landscape, PARAM SHAKTI fortifies India’s strategic autonomy amid global chip shortages and export controls. It complements partnerships with Russia and the US while prioritising indigenous tech.





For academia, the supercomputer levels the playing field, enabling IIT-MADRAS researchers to compete with global peers on equal footing. Publications in top journals and patents are poised to surge. Industry linkages promise technology transfer, with outputs feeding into HAL’s production lines and Adani Defence’s UAV programs. This symbiosis drives economic value from public investments.





PARAM SHAKTI exemplifies how targeted R&D yields multiplicative returns, from faster prototyping to policy-grade insights. Its deployment signals India’s readiness for the AI and compute-intensive future.





This hi-tech facility cements IIT-MADRAS’s reputation as a hub for computational excellence, inspiring similar initiatives nationwide. As Atmanirbhar Bharat gains momentum, PARAM SHAKTI illuminates the path to world-class indigenous capabilities.





