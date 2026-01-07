



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sharply criticised Western hypocrisy during his interaction with the Indian community in Luxembourg City on 7 January 2026.





Speaking on the sidelines of Operation Sindoor, India's military response in May 2025, he highlighted how distant observers often proffer advice without due consideration.





Jaishankar noted that countries far removed from regional tensions frequently express concern over escalations, yet fail to introspect on the risks within their own neighbourhoods. "People sitting far away say things oft without application of mind," he remarked, underscoring the disconnect between rhetoric and reality.





He elaborated that nations offering unsolicited counsel do so variably—with thought, self-interest, or carelessness. In today's world, he observed, countries prioritise direct benefits to themselves, readily dispensing free advice while shying away from tangible action.





During Operation Sindoor, several Western nations urged India to exercise restraint amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Jaishankar recounted this episode sardonically, pointing out the irony of such admonitions from powers grappling with their own regional violence.





"Why don't you look at your own region?" he challenged rhetorically. "Ask yourself what levels of violence there are, how much risk has been taken, and how much worry the rest of us harbour about your actions."





Jaishankar emphasised a pragmatic approach to international relations. Partners willing to collaborate positively warrant reciprocal engagement, while adversaries like Pakistan necessitate a firmer stance.





This perspective aligns with India's evolving strategic posture, particularly post-Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated decisive action against cross-border threats. The operation, launched in May 2025, targeted terrorist infrastructure in response to provocations, drawing global scrutiny.





Western reactions, as flagged by Jaishankar, exemplified selective outrage. While quick to counsel de-escalation for India, these voices often overlook comparable or greater instabilities in Europe, the Middle East, or elsewhere.





He accepted this as the "nature of the world," where words diverge from deeds. India, he implied, must navigate such dynamics with realism, focusing on self-reliance and alliances of mutual benefit. Beyond geopolitics, Jaishankar's Luxembourg visit underscored expanding India-Luxembourg ties. He highlighted deepening partnerships across political, business, and technology domains.





The Indian diaspora in Luxembourg plays a pivotal role in fostering these connections, contributing expertise and networks that bolster bilateral relations. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for their efforts in a post on X following the event.





Operation Sindoor itself marked a watershed in India's counter-terrorism doctrine. Conducted with precision strikes, it neutralised key threats without broader escalation, reaffirming New Delhi's resolve against Pakistan-sponsored militancy.





Jaishankar's remarks resonate amid ongoing India-Pakistan frictions, exacerbated by recent border incidents. They also reflect broader frustrations with global powers that lecture on restraint while pursuing their strategic agendas.





In the context of India's aerospace and defence advancements, such operations validate indigenous capabilities like precision-guided munitions and surveillance systems developed by DRDO and HAL. These assets enable rapid, calibrated responses.





Luxembourg, as a financial hub and EU member, represents a key partner for India's tech and investment ambitions. Collaborations in fintech, space, and green technologies align with both nations' priorities.





Jaishankar's candour in Luxembourg signals India's growing confidence on the world stage. No longer content with passive acceptance of external narratives, New Delhi asserts its agency in managing regional security. This stance dovetails with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, reducing reliance on inconsistent allies. Operation Sindoor exemplified this shift, showcasing homegrown hardware under combat conditions.





Critics of Western hypocrisy, including Jaishankar, point to inconsistencies in responses to conflicts like Ukraine or Gaza. Such disparities fuel perceptions of double standards in international discourse.





As India strengthens ties with Europe—evident in deals with France and now Luxembourg—it demands reciprocity. Jaishankar's message is clear: genuine partnerships transcend platitudes. Looking ahead, Jaishankar's tour underscores India's multi-alignment strategy. Balancing relations with the West, Russia, and Global South partners remains central to navigating a multipolar world.





His unflinching critique during the interaction encapsulates India's matured worldview: pragmatic, unapologetic, and centred on national interest.





Based On ANI Report








