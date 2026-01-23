



QpiAI has unveiled its ground breaking Kaveri superconducting quantum processor chip, marking a significant advancement in quantum computing technology.





This 64-qubit processor employs the company's proprietary superconducting flip-chip integrated technology, designed specifically for scalable quantum systems. By incorporating wafer-scale fabrication, Kaveri achieves high qubit density, which is essential for pushing the boundaries of quantum performance.





The flip-chip architecture in Kaveri features low-loss interconnects that minimise signal degradation, ensuring more reliable quantum operations.





Furthermore, the separation of qubit and interconnect layers allows for optimised performance, addressing key challenges in quantum hardware design. This innovative structure enables the chip to maintain coherence and fidelity under demanding computational loads.





QpiAI's integrated approach extends beyond hardware, combining optimal AI, software, quantum computing, and classical high-performance computing (HPC) into a hybrid quantum-classical stack.





This stack benefits from co-located data centre integration and cloud accessibility, facilitating seamless deployment for diverse applications. Such synergy empowers users to tackle problems that classical systems alone cannot efficiently solve.





At the heart of QpiAI's offerings is the QpiAI Gen-1 25-qubit quantum system, a scalable platform that can expand up to 300 qubits. Built with superconducting qubits, it demonstrates long coherence times, low error rates, and robust scalability, making it suitable for real-world deployment. This system represents the first generation of QpiAI's quantum computers, setting a foundation for future expansions.





The Gen-1 system supports both single and multi-QPU integrated quantum computing configurations, enhanced by unique QPU virtualisation capabilities. This virtualisation allows for flexible resource allocation and efficient management of quantum processing units, akin to virtual machines in classical computing environments. It streamlines operations for complex workloads requiring distributed quantum resources.





QpiAI Quantum Computers harness the combined strengths of quantum and AI technologies to empower enterprises in addressing intricate computational challenges. By merging quantum supremacy with artificial intelligence, these systems enable breakthroughs in fields demanding exponential computational power. Enterprises can thus explore solutions previously deemed intractable.





Seamless integration with existing high-performance computing systems is a cornerstone of QpiAI's design philosophy. This compatibility ensures that organisations can augment their current infrastructure without wholesale replacements, reducing adoption barriers. The result is accelerated compute capabilities tailored to business and scientific needs.





QpiAI's enterprise Gen-AI solutions provide enterprise-grade AI and generative AI tools to transform business operations. These tools span predictive analytics, computer vision, large language models (LLMs), and AI agents, enhancing decision-making and automation across industries. From forecasting market trends to automating routine processes, they deliver tangible efficiency gains.





In the realm of quantum-enabled solutions, QpiAI targets complex problems in optimisation, simulation, and machine learning. These capabilities drive innovations in scientific discovery, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, with use cases customised to industry-specific demands. For instance, quantum simulations could revolutionise drug discovery by modelling molecular interactions at unprecedented scales.





QpiAI emphasises full-stack vertical integration, seamlessly embedding quantum computing into the AI stack from software to hardware. This end-to-end control optimises modelling processes, accelerates computations, and unlocks possibilities in next-generation high-performance computing. By owning the entire technology chain, QpiAI ensures coherence and performance that fragmented approaches often lack.





The launch of Kaveri and the Gen-1 system positions QpiAI as a leader in hybrid quantum-AI ecosystems. Enterprises stand to benefit from utility-scale problem-solving, where quantum advantages amplify AI-driven insights. As quantum technology matures, QpiAI's scalable architecture promises to redefine computational paradigms across sectors.





