



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to accelerate the development cycle for new weapons and systems.





Speaking on Tuesday to top DRDO scientists, he emphasised reducing delays across key phases: from research to prototype, prototype to testing, and testing to final deployment. Timely induction into the armed forces, he stressed, serves as the ultimate measure of a system's effectiveness.





Technology evolves at breakneck speed, Singh noted, with innovations risking obsolescence within four to five years. On modern battlefields, he argued, the principle of 'survival of the fastest' trumps mere 'survival of the fittest'. Nations that swiftly conceptualise, decide, and deploy cutting-edge technology maintain a decisive edge.





DRDO has traditionally prioritised design and prototyping, leaving production to industry partners. Singh called for bridging this divide through global best practices, advocating co-development models where private firms join from the outset. Involving industry early in design, testing, and manufacturing would streamline processes and enhance outcomes.





He advised DRDO to avoid overlapping with private sector strengths, proposing a dedicated internal wing for high-risk ventures. These 'moonshot' projects, though uncertain, could yield historic breakthroughs if successful. Collaboration remains key, extending to public sector undertakings, private industries, MSMEs, startups, and academia.





The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas exemplifies fruitful synergy between DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Knowledge-sharing in this programme has propelled India towards self-reliance. Singh envisioned more such successes, provided DRDO sheds its monopolistic approach for a vibrant, collaborative ecosystem.





India aims for defence exports of ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30, underscoring the need for export-oriented design. DRDO should prioritise markets for drones, radars, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition from inception. This strategy aids cost recovery, bolsters global credibility, and forges strategic alliances.





Operation Sindoor highlighted indigenous systems' battlefield prowess, with DRDO technologies proving pivotal. The minister lauded the organisation's contributions to operational readiness and self-reliance—a national ethos under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DRDO's innovations during the operation accelerated the sector's transformation.





These directives align with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, where indigenous capabilities counter import dependencies amid border tensions. DRDO's track record includes missiles like Agni and BrahMos, but delays in projects such as the Tejas Mk2 have drawn scrutiny. Singh's push for speed addresses such bottlenecks.





Shifting to co-development mirrors models like the US DARPA-industry partnerships or Israel's Rafael collaborations. Early private involvement reduces risks, scales production, and integrates user feedback swiftly. For India, this could fast-track next-gen systems like hypersonic weapons and AI-driven platforms.





A high-risk wing within DRDO could target disruptive tech, such as quantum sensors or directed-energy weapons, where private players hesitate due to uncertainty. Success here would not only enhance capabilities but also position India as a defence tech exporter.





Export focus is pragmatic: global demand for affordable, combat-proven systems favours India's strengths. Drones like the Rustom series and radars such as the Ashwini already attract interest from Southeast Asia and Africa. Designing for modularity and standards compliance from day one maximises market potential.





Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terrorism effort, validated DRDO's munitions and surveillance tech in real-time scenarios. This builds investor confidence and accelerates induction cycles, vital as China modernises rapidly along the LAC.





Challenges persist: bureaucratic hurdles, funding silos, and skill gaps slow progress. Yet, initiatives like iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) already link startups with DRDO, fostering agility. Singh's vision demands policy tweaks for seamless public-private handoffs.





Faster deployment ensures India's forces stay ahead in an era of hybrid threats. By embracing collaboration and risk, DRDO can evolve from developer to ecosystem orchestrator, powering the world's fourth-largest military towards true self-sufficiency.





