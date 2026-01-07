



Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has sharply criticised the United States for interfering in Iran's internal affairs amid ongoing protests over rising prices and economic hardship. Speaking to ANI in New Delhi on 7 January 2026, he described US statements and warnings as unacceptable foreign intervention.





Fathali acknowledged that sectoral protests and economic demands are natural occurrences in all countries, including Iran. He stressed that peaceful protest is a democratic right recognised by Iran's leadership, with both the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President urging that such grievances be addressed through legal channels.





However, the ambassador condemned attempts to politicise these domestic issues through media warfare or external pressure, calling them contrary to international law and the UN Charter. He specifically rebuked US President Donald Trump's recent warnings, including threats of retaliation if protesters were harmed, as clear meddling.





Trump had remarked aboard Air Force One that Iran would "get hit very hard" if it resorted to past violence against demonstrators, and posted on Truth Social that the US stood "locked and loaded" to intervene. Local reports indicate at least 19 protesters and one security force member have died in clashes.





Fathali defended Iran's political system as rooted in public mandate, with officials elected democratically from local to national levels. He emphasised efforts to distinguish legitimate demands from organised riots aimed at destabilisation.





Assuring the safety of Indians in Iran, the envoy stated there is no threat to foreign nationals, with public order under control. He also drew parallels to US actions in Venezuela, condemning sanctions and pressures as violations of sovereignty that exacerbate crises and risk global precedents.