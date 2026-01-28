



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has confirmed a state visit to India in February 2026, shortly after signalling from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for a trip in early March.





This sequence of high-level engagements underscores India's burgeoning diplomatic magnetism, particularly amid the economic turbulence unleashed by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.





Lula's announcement followed a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the leaders reviewed the robust India-Brazil Strategic Partnership across trade, defence, energy, and technology.





Modi expressed enthusiasm on social media, noting the partnership's potential to reach new heights and advance Global South interests through reformed multilateralism. The timing aligns with BRICS coordination, as India currently chairs the grouping, and both nations grapple with Trump's tariffs that have disrupted their exports.





Lula had earlier pledged in 2025 to engage BRICS members on countermeasures against these levies, which hit Brazilian commodities and Indian goods alike.





Meanwhile, Carney's prospective March visit signals Canada's pivot from over-reliance on the US market, with planned deals on uranium, energy, minerals, and artificial intelligence. Canadian High Commissioner said the trip, likely in the first week of March, reflects urgency to diversify amid Trump's threats of 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over its China trade pact.





Trump's aggressive tariff stance, including warnings to middle powers forging alternative alliances, has rattled global trade, positioning India as a stabilising partner. Nations like Brazil and Canada, long intertwined with the US economy, now seek deeper ties with India to buffer these shocks and tap its vast market.





India-Brazil trade has surged, with bilateral exchanges covering agriculture, health, and people-to-people links, bolstered by recent summits in Brazil and South Africa. Defence cooperation stands out, including potential joint ventures in aerospace and military hardware, aligning with India's indigenous manufacturing push.





For Canada, the visit could unlock critical minerals supply chains, vital for India's green energy ambitions and Canada's resource exports.





Geopolitically, these overtures highlight India's role as a bridge between the Global South and Western economies wary of US unpredictability.





Trump's criticisms of BRICS as a dollar-weakening cabal further incentivise Lula's outreach, framing India as a counterweight.





Carney, a former Bank of England governor, has championed middle-power coalitions at Davos, urging resilience against a fraying rules-based order. India's steady growth, projected above 6.5 per cent for 2026, makes it an attractive destination for investment amid global slowdown fears.





These visits may yield memoranda on technology transfer, with Brazil eyeing India's space prowess and Canada offering AI expertise.





Trump himself acknowledged Modi's savvy in trade talks, hinting at a bilateral deal while wielding tariff threats as leverage.





Yet, for Brazil and Canada, India represents not just economic refuge but strategic depth in a multipolar world. Lula plans to proceed to Washington post-India, sequencing his diplomacy to balance Trump pressures with Southern solidarity.





Carney's envoy emphasised speed in sealing pacts, underscoring the tariff-induced haste reshaping alliances. India's deft navigation of these dynamics—courting BRICS while engaging the West—cements its status as a pivotal global player.





As Trump tariffs bite, expect more leaders to follow Lula and Carney, queuing up to forge enduring bonds with the world's fastest-growing major economy.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







