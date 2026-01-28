



The Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission have departed India following a landmark three-day state visit to New Delhi. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, left on Wednesday, while Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, departed the previous evening. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hailed the visit as "highly successful," culminating in 13 significant outcomes to bolster the India-EU strategic partnership.





This milestone engagement, hosted during the 16th India-EU Summit co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. The outcomes span trade, security, defence, mobility, clean energy, science, and disaster management, reflecting a comprehensive push towards deeper integration between the world's fourth- and second-largest economies.





At the heart of the agreements lies the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), dubbed the "Mother of All Deals." Negotiations, which spanned over a decade, have now concluded, forging a modern, rules-based trade framework. This pact promises enhanced market access for Indian goods and services in Europe, fostering job creation and economic opportunities across sectors like manufacturing, technology, and agriculture.





The FTA responds to contemporary global challenges, including supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. By enabling deeper market integration, it positions India as a key partner for the EU in diversifying trade away from traditional dependencies, particularly amid ongoing uncertainties in global commerce.





Complementing the economic focus is a groundbreaking Security and Defence Partnership—the first overarching framework of its kind between India and the EU. This pact commits both sides to intensified cooperation in strategic, regional, and global security domains, including intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and counter-terrorism efforts.





India joins Japan and South Korea as the third Asian nation to secure such a comprehensive defence deal with the EU, underscoring New Delhi's rising stature in European security calculus. The agreement aligns with India's indigenous defence manufacturing push under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, potentially opening avenues for co-development of advanced systems such as drones, cyber defences, and maritime surveillance technologies.





The 13 agreements signed during the visit extend beyond trade and defence. Pacts on mobility aim to streamline visa processes for skilled workers and students, easing talent flows between the two regions. Clean energy collaborations target renewable goals, with joint investments in solar, hydrogen, and battery storage to support India's net-zero ambitions by 2070 and the EU's Green Deal.





Scientific partnerships emphasise research in quantum technologies, AI, and space exploration, building on shared interests like ISRO's collaborations with European Space Agency counterparts. Disaster management agreements enhance early warning systems and humanitarian response mechanisms, vital given the vulnerabilities of both regions to climate extremes.





Economically, the FTA is poised to unlock billions in trade potential. European firms gain preferential access to India's vast consumer market, while Indian exporters—particularly in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services—benefit from tariff reductions. Analysts project a 20-30% surge in bilateral trade within five years, creating ripple effects for employment and innovation.





From a defence perspective, the partnership signals Europe's strategic pivot towards the Indo-Pacific. Amid Russia's war in Ukraine and China's assertiveness, the EU views India as a democratic counterweight, with potential for technology transfers in areas like missile defence and hypersonic systems—key to India's military modernisation.





Prime Minister Modi's summit role highlighted India's proactive diplomacy. Interactions with Costa and von der Leyen focused on mutual interests in upholding a rules-based international order, with implicit nods to challenges posed by authoritarian regimes.





The MEA's X post encapsulated the optimism: these "rich outcomes" will enhance market access, jobs, and progress for India's people. Yet, implementation remains key, with domestic stakeholders in agriculture and dairy sectors watching closely for protections against European imports.





As the leaders depart, this visit cements India-EU ties as a cornerstone of multipolar global order. It not only diversifies India's partnerships beyond traditional allies but also elevates the EU's role in Asia's security architecture.





Based On ANI Report







