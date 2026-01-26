



The surprise visit of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India has sent ripples through South Asian geopolitics, delivering an unexpected blow to Pakistan.





Just after his three-hour trip to Delhi, Abu Dhabi abruptly abandoned plans to operate Islamabad International Airport—a deal under discussion since August 2025.





Pakistani outlet The Express Tribune confirmed the development, noting that the UAE had lost interest in the project and failed to identify a local partner for outsourcing operations. While the report avoided explicit political links, the timing aligns closely with the UAE leader's India engagement.





This shift occurs against a backdrop of widening fissures between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, once staunch Gulf allies. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are now embroiled in a rare public spat over backing opposing factions in Yemen, straining their longstanding coordination.





Pakistan, meanwhile, has deepened defence ties with Saudi Arabia, signing recent pacts and pushing for an "Islamic NATO" involving Riyadh and Turkey. In parallel, the UAE has forged fresh defence agreements with India, highlighting divergent Gulf alignments.





Saudi Arabia continues to tap Pakistan's military expertise, while the UAE prioritises collaboration with New Delhi. These cross-cutting partnerships underscore evolving priorities in the Gulf's approach to South Asia.





Historically, UAE-Pakistan relations date back nearly four decades, with Abu Dhabi serving as one of Islamabad's top trading partners and a vital remittance hub. Thousands of Pakistanis have long worked in the UAE across sectors like construction and services.





Joint ventures in defence, energy, and infrastructure once flourished. Yet, ties have frayed over safety issues, licensing disputes, and Pakistan's deteriorating infrastructure.





Recent analyses point to political meddling and poor governance as culprits behind massive losses at Pakistan's state-owned enterprises. This has forced fire-sale privatisations, such as last year's handover of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).





The UAE boasts proven expertise in airport management under tough conditions, including in Afghanistan. Its withdrawal from the Islamabad bid thus signals profound disillusionment with Pakistan's operational environment.





In stark contrast, India-UAE relations are surging ahead. Following the Delhi visit, Sheikh Mohammed approved the release of 900 Indian prisoners—a gesture widely seen as goodwill towards New Delhi.





During talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohammed bin Zayed reviewed bilateral cooperation across domains. They affirmed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has matured into a bolder, multidimensional framework.





The joint statement outlined a roadmap for enduring geopolitical and geo-economic synergy. A standout element was the commitment to a full Strategic Defence Partnership.





A Letter of Intent was inked, setting the stage for a Framework Agreement on Defence Cooperation. This move could reshape regional security dynamics, bolstering India's indigenous defence ambitions under Make in India.





Pakistan's airport setback arrives as Gulf states recalibrate investments amid South Asia's shifting power balance. Abu Dhabi's pivot reflects wariness of Islamabad's instability, favouring stable partners like India.





Broader implications loom for Pakistan's privatisation drive. With key allies like the UAE stepping back, funding shortfalls may deepen, exacerbating economic woes.





India, by contrast, stands to gain from enhanced UAE defence tech transfers and joint ventures. This aligns with New Delhi's push for self-reliance in aerospace and military hardware.





Gulf divergences could further complicate Pakistan's strategic positioning. As Saudi Arabia hedges with Islamabad, UAE-India bonds may accelerate, influencing everything from arms deals to regional alliances.





The prisoner release adds a humanitarian layer to UAE-India warmth, potentially easing expatriate concerns and boosting people-to-people ties.





Sheikh Mohammed's India visit marks a watershed. It not only derailed a key Pakistani project but heralded a new era of Abu Dhabi-Delhi alignment, amid fracturing Gulf-Pakistan equations.





