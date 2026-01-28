



The United States has issued a stark warning to Canada over its multi-billion-pound fighter jet procurement. US Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, cautioned that failure to proceed with the purchase of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets could force a rethink of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) agreement. This Cold War-era pact has underpinned joint air defence for decades.





Hoekstra's comments highlight deepening frictions between the two nations. He told CBC News that if Canada scales back or abandons the F-35 deal, the US would need to "fill those gaps" in continental security. This might entail buying extra F-35s for its own fleet and deploying them more routinely into Canadian airspace.





Under existing NORAD terms, both countries enjoy reciprocal access to each other's airspace for threat interception. Yet Hoekstra suggested any shift would demand more invasive US operations, necessitating formal changes to the agreement. "NORAD would have to be altered," he stated bluntly.





The dispute stems from Canada's 2022 commitment to acquire 88 F-35A jets, starting with funding for 16. Delays in manufacturing have plagued the programme, while a 2025 audit revealed costs ballooning to C$27.7 billion (£15.5 billion) from an initial C$19 billion (£10.6 billion). These overruns prompted a government review.





Tensions have escalated amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Canada. Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered the scrutiny, fuelling speculation that Ottawa might pivot to alternatives. Swedish firm Saab's JAS 39 Gripen E has emerged as a frontrunner, with promises of local production creating 12,600 jobs.





Industry Minister Mélanie Joly emphasised economic benefits. "We certainly can’t control President Trump, but we can control our defence investments, who we award contracts to and how we are ultimately able to create jobs in Canada," she told CBC. This underscores Canada's bid to bolster sovereignty and employment through procurement choices.





Hoekstra dismissed the Gripen as an "inferior product" lacking the F-35's interoperability. "If they decide they’re going with [something] not as interchangeable, interoperable as what the F-35 is, that changes our defence capability," he warned. The US would then reassess bilateral security arrangements.





This episode mirrors broader US pressure tactics. It follows Trump's threats of tariffs on European allies resisting a US bid for Greenland. Hoekstra described current US-Canada defence ties as "awesome," yet implied they hinge on F-35 alignment.





Canada's Future Fighter Capability Project remains in flux. Official sources confirm ongoing evaluations of suppliers like Saab, alongside others. The government's pivot reflects not just fiscal prudence but strategic autonomy amid strained relations.





For the US, interoperability is paramount. The F-35's integration within NATO and NORAD frameworks ensures seamless data-sharing and joint operations. Switching to non-US platforms risks eroding this edge, potentially complicating threat responses over North American skies.





Canadian domestic politics add layers. Public and political pressure mounts for value-for-money deals that spur indigenous industry. Saab's job pledge aligns with this, contrasting Lockheed Martin's US-centric supply chain.





Observers note Trump's influence looms large. His "America First" stance has repeatedly clashed with allies on trade and defence. Tariffs could hit Canadian exports hard, amplifying procurement leverage.





NORAD modernisation, already underway, faces new hurdles. A 2022 renewal pledged enhanced radar and missile defence, but fighter gaps could derail progress. Hoekstra's remarks signal Washington's readiness to withhold cooperation if interoperability falters.





Canada must weigh costs against alliances. Gripen offers affordability and local jobs, but at the price of US goodwill. F-35 adherence preserves NORAD harmony, yet strains budgets amid rising expenses.





As talks intensify, both sides eye 2026 deadlines. Initial F-35 deliveries were slated soon, but reviews could delay or derail them. Ottawa's decision will shape not just its air force but trilateral ties with the US and Mexico.





Broader implications extend to NATO. Canada's choice influences alliance standards, where F-35 dominance prevails. A Gripen shift might embolden other members to diversify, challenging US primacy in Western air power.





In summary, this saga blends economics, security, and geopolitics. Hoekstra's intervention marks a rare public flexing of NORAD leverage, pressuring Canada to prioritise alliance cohesion over domestic gains.





