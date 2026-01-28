



An explosion targeted the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday, derailing four coaches of the Peshawar-bound train, railway officials confirmed. The blast occurred at Abad railway station as the service travelled from Quetta towards Sukkur. No official casualty figures were released at the time of reporting, though the force of the detonation caused significant disruption to the route.





The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), a Baloch armed group, swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack. According to a statement reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said fighters had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) and detonated it remotely at Sultan Kot, between Shikarpur and Jacobabad.





The group asserted that Pakistani military personnel were aboard at the time, with several killed or wounded and multiple carriages overturned.





Pakistani authorities have yet to verify the BRG's casualty claims. The Jaffar Express, which connects Quetta in Balochistan through Punjab to Peshawar, has become a repeated target for Baloch militants. Insurgents view the train as a key transporter of serving and reserve Pakistan Army personnel, making it a high-value symbol in their campaign against Islamabad's control.





This incident echoes a major BLA operation in March last year, when Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters hijacked the same train, holding hundreds of passengers hostage. The BLA later claimed over 200 Pakistani troops were killed in the ensuing clash. That event triggered repeated attacks and service suspensions, prompting enhanced security including dedicated guard coaches.





The BRG, emerging as a prominent actor post-hijacking, has conducted multiple strikes on the route since then. Their latest communiqué vowed continued assaults "until the independence of Balochistan is achieved," framing the action as resistance against alleged military occupation and resource exploitation in the province.





Sindh's rail infrastructure, vital for linking Balochistan's mineral-rich interior to Pakistan's economic hubs, remains vulnerable. The Jaffar Express's exposure highlights gaps in securing remote stretches amid escalating Baloch militancy, which has intensified since 2024 with coordinated IED and sabotage tactics.





This reveals a surge in Baloch operations targeting transport nodes. Groups like BLA and BRG coordinate under the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) umbrella, claiming dozens of attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Islamabad accuses India of covert support—a charge New Delhi denies—while rights groups document rising enforced disappearances in Balochistan.





Railway officials are investigating the blast site, with services suspended on the affected line. Restoration efforts face delays due to security sweeps, underscoring the economic toll on Pakistan's already strained network. Baloch militants' focus on such targets signals intent to disrupt military logistics and amplify calls for autonomy.





