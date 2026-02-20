US Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel J Paparo in the cockpit of TEJAS Jet in Bangalore





Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, undertook a significant visit to India from 14 to 19 February 2026, aimed at bolstering the already robust defence ties between the two nations.





The trip, which spanned New Delhi, Chandimandir, and Bengaluru, highlighted India's pivotal role in fostering regional security and enhancing military interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace domains.





In New Delhi, Admiral Paparo engaged in high-level discussions with key Indian defence leaders, including General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff.





These meetings focused on shared priorities, particularly India's contributions to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





A notable event during the New Delhi leg was an alumni gathering hosted by the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS), under its director Suzanne P. Vares-Lum.





This forum united Indian graduates of APCSS programmes, facilitating the exchange of ideas, professional networking, and joint approaches to regional security issues.





Proceeding to Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo toured India's Western Command in the company of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.





Their deliberations centred on operational security along India's western and northern borders, underscoring the strategic importance of these fronts.





The visit culminated in Bangalore, where Admiral Paparo inspected the Aeronautical Development Agency and the National Flight Test Center.





These stops emphasised the burgeoning defence industrial collaboration and innovations in aerospace between the US and India.





Admiral Paparo also convened with leaders from US and Indian industry and technology sectors to propel cooperation in emerging fields. Accompanied by Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, he took part in a US-India Strategic Partnership Forum event.





The forum spotlighted defence and cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, alongside expanded Quad partnerships and the freshly inked 10-year defence framework.





The US designated India as a Major Defence Partner in 2016, evolving from the 2013 Joint Principles for Defence Cooperation.





This status received a major boost on 31 October 2025, when US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signed the 2025 Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.





The signing occurred at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking the most comprehensive update to the bilateral defence relationship yet, set to guide cooperation over the next decade.





As a cornerstone of the Quad alliance—comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—the partnership advances maritime, economic, and technological security.





This is in response to intensifying regional challenges, including territorial disputes and assertive actions by adversarial powers.





Recently, the Quad conducted a field training exercise to refine the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN), boosting regional cooperation and operational preparedness.





The US Indo-Pacific Command maintains a steady cadence of military engagements with India across all services, aimed at heightening readiness and interoperability. Prominent exercises include Malabar, Cyber Flag, Tiger Triumph, Yudh Abhyas, and Cope India, which hone capabilities in complex, high-end operational environments.





USINDOPACOM remains steadfast in its mission to promote Indo-Pacific stability through security cooperation, peaceful development, contingency response, aggression deterrence, and conflict resolution if required.





This visit by Admiral Paparo thus reinforces the deepening strategic alignment between India and the US, poised to shape the region's security architecture for years ahead.





ANI







