



Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasised the vital role of US-India collaboration in harnessing artificial intelligence for global benefit during his address at a special event in New Delhi.





The occasion marked India's formal joining of the US-led Pax Silica initiative, which prioritises secure supply chains and enhanced commercial ties in critical technologies.





Pichai described the current moment as one on the cusp of hyper progress and ground breaking discoveries driven by AI. He cautioned, however, that optimal outcomes are far from assured, urging concerted efforts to democratise AI's advantages so they reach everyone, everywhere.





He expressed strong optimism about India's AI trajectory, pledging Google's comprehensive support through products, scaling capabilities, and infrastructure. This full-stack commitment aims to empower Indian consumers, businesses, and the nation's vibrant developer community.





Specific initiatives include contributions of 22 Gemma models to AI Coach, alongside close collaboration with the Indian government. These efforts focus on AI applications with tangible real-world impact, such as precise monsoon forecasts for farmers and tools enabling healthcare workers to screen for conditions like diabetic retinopathy.





Google is also enhancing accessibility by expanding information and services in additional Indian languages. Pichai highlighted reimagining everyday products to better serve local needs, underscoring a tailored approach to AI deployment in India.





Partnerships in India span multiple domains. Globally popular features like scam detection via Circle to Search and Lens see the highest usage in India, while the Gemini app grows swiftly and supports 10 Indian languages.





YouTube continues to foster a dynamic ecosystem for Indian content creators, enabling them to share music, arts, and culture worldwide. On skilling, Google's AI Skill House targets equipping 10 million future Indian leaders with essential tools for global advancement.





A fresh collaboration with Wadhwani AI will deliver Google AI certificates to students and early-career professionals, as announced earlier in the week. Infrastructure investments form another pillar, with a $15 billion commitment last year centring on an AI hub in Visakhapatnam.





This Vizag hub will eventually provide gigawatt-scale compute power, generating jobs and channeling cutting-edge AI benefits to people and businesses nationwide. Pichai linked these developments to broader connectivity goals, including the recently announced India America Connect initiative.





This initiative introduces new subsea cable routes linking the US, India, and southern hemisphere locations, vastly expanding digital trade pathways. It acts as a physical bridge between the nations, reliant on stable supply chains grounded in mutual trust.





Pax Silica, the US Department of State's flagship programme for AI and supply chain security, fosters a new economic security consensus among allies and partners. Its declaration stresses reliable supply chains as essential for shared prosperity, positioning AI as a transformative force.





The event coincided with the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the inaugural global AI summit hosted in the Global South. It convened policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society to discuss responsible AI governance and inclusive technological progress.





Pichai's vision positions the US-India partnership as critical amid geopolitical shifts, with secure supply chains enabling innovations in products, subsea cables, and AI infrastructure. India's involvement in Pax Silica signals deepening ties, promising mutual economic and technological gains.





These announcements reflect Google's strategic focus on India as an AI powerhouse, blending investment, localised innovation, and international cooperation to address both domestic challenges and global opportunities.





