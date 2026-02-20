



India is poised to join the US-led Pax Silica alliance today, marking a significant step in global technology cooperation. This elite grouping, launched in December 2025, seeks to safeguard the AI and semiconductor supply chains while diminishing reliance on non-aligned nations.





New Delhi's entry underscores a deepening strategic partnership with Washington, particularly as both nations navigate economic frictions stemming from tariffs under President Donald Trump.





Pax Silica's membership already boasts heavyweights such as Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. India's inclusion expands this network, injecting its burgeoning tech prowess and vast market into a coalition focused on resilient supply chains. This move aligns with bilateral efforts to finalise a proposed trade deal, bolstering ties between two of the world's largest economies.





The alliance's formation reflects a broader geopolitical shift. Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, has drawn parallels between historical commodities and modern tech essentials. Just as oil and steel fuelled the 20th century, he notes, computers and AI drive the 21st—demanding critical minerals like lithium and cobalt to power them.





Pax Silica's core mission is to forge a unified strategy among trusted partners for building tomorrow's AI and tech infrastructure. It encompasses the entire supply chain spectrum, from energy sources and mineral extraction to advanced manufacturing and AI model development. Member nations commit to collaborative prosperity, technological advancement, and economic security.





At its heart, the initiative targets long-term leadership in tech sectors. By pooling resources, these countries aim to harness AI's full economic promise, fostering innovation in an AI-driven global economy.





The Pax Silica Declaration acknowledges AI's role as a transformative force, accelerating economic reorganisation and reshaping supply chains worldwide.





The revolution in artificial intelligence is generating unprecedented demands. It requires vast energy to run AI systems and data centres, alongside critical minerals, sophisticated hardware like chips and electronics, and expansive infrastructure. Emerging markets tied to AI applications are evolving rapidly, often in unforeseen directions.





A primary objective is to mitigate coercive dependencies. Nations within Pax Silica pledge to diversify sources for vital materials, technologies, and products, shielding themselves from geopolitical leverage or trade manipulation. This is especially pertinent amid tensions with dominant suppliers in these domains.





Equally vital is the emphasis on trusted digital infrastructure. The alliance prioritises safeguards against theft, espionage, or misuse of cutting-edge technologies. Secure networks and protocols will underpin joint ventures, ensuring innovations remain protected within the group.





India's accession comes at a pivotal moment for its defence and aerospace ambitions, areas of deep national interest. As a leader in indigenous manufacturing—evident in initiatives like those from DRDO, HAL, and private firms such as Tata Advanced Systems—India brings expertise in semiconductors and AI integration for military applications. This could accelerate self-reliance in critical tech, from missile guidance systems to UAVs.





Geopolitically, Pax Silica positions India firmly within a pro-Western tech bloc, countering influences from rivals in South Asia and beyond. It dovetails with New Delhi's push for supply chain diversification, echoing 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Collaborations may yield advancements in quantum tech, hypersonics, and space-based intelligence.





For the US, India's entry fortifies its Indo-Pacific strategy. Joint efforts in critical minerals processing could stabilise global prices, while AI partnerships enhance defence interoperability—think secure data sharing for real-time strategic analysis. This alliance subtly challenges monopolies in chip fabrication and rare earths.





Challenges persist, however. Harmonising regulations across diverse economies will test the group. India must balance this alignment with its multi-vector foreign policy, avoiding over-dependence on any bloc. Yet, the upsides are compelling: access to advanced fabs, R&D funding, and talent exchanges.





In the semiconductor realm, Pax Silica could catalyse India's ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission. With nodes in Gujarat and Assam gearing up, inflows from allies like Japan and South Korea promise tech transfers. This might propel India towards 10% of global chip output by 2030.





AI governance forms another pillar. The declaration stresses ethical deployment, safe from misuse in warfare or surveillance. For India, this means bolstering cybersecurity amid rising threats, while advancing homegrown models for defence analytics—perhaps integrating with systems like Akashteer for air defence.





AI could add trillions to global GDP, but only if supply chains hold firm. Pax Silica's focus on energy-intensive data centres addresses India's own power crunch, potentially via green tech swaps with Australia and the UAE.





Critics may decry it as a tech Cold War divide, excluding major players. Yet proponents argue it fosters stability, much like past commodity cartels. India's role could bridge Global South perspectives, advocating inclusive growth.





As Delhi inks this pact, it signals maturity in its global tech stature. Expect ripple effects in bilateral deals, from iCET expansions to QUAD-plus tech forums. Pax Silica thus emerges not just as a supply chain bulwark, but a blueprint for tech sovereignty in a multipolar world.





