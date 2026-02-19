



Prime Minister Dick Schoof of the Netherlands has praised India's burgeoning artificial intelligence landscape during his attendance at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Speaking on the first day of his visit, Schoof highlighted the palpable 'boom' in AI innovation across the country, underscoring India's rising prominence on the world stage.





The event, hosted at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February 2026, marks the first global AI summit in the Global South. It gathers policymakers, industry leaders, academics, technologists, and civil society representatives to deliberate on AI's transformative power. Organisers align the summit with India's ethos of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya'—welfare and happiness for all—while championing 'AI for Humanity' as a universal principle.





Schoof participated in a key discussion on international cooperation for responsible AI advancement. In a post on X, he noted his engagements with experts on AI technology, policy, and India's global role. The conference drew participants from government, business, and civil society, fostering dialogue on ethical AI deployment.





A central theme of Schoof's address was the pivotal role of 'middle powers' like the Netherlands and India. He argued that such nations must bridge divides between the Global North and South. 'Middle powers need to take the lead on this, serving as a bridge between the Global North and South. That is where our strength lies,' he wrote, positioning collaborative efforts as essential for equitable AI progress.





Schoof delivered remarks at the AI Safety Connect Day event titled 'Bending the Bell Curve: How can Middle Powers Shape Global AI Power?' His contributions emphasised multilateralism amid rapid AI evolution. Beyond the summit, he toured Humayun's Tomb, guided by the Aga Khan Foundation, blending diplomacy with cultural exchange.





Upon arrival in New Delhi, Schoof received a warm welcome from Minister of State Jitendra Singh. The Ministry of External Affairs, via spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, expressed optimism on X: his presence would 'further deepen and strengthen the India-Netherlands bilateral partnership'. This visit builds on longstanding ties in trade, technology, and sustainability.





India-Netherlands relations have deepened in recent years, with cooperation spanning semiconductors, green energy, and now AI. The Netherlands, a hub for AI research and ethical frameworks, views India as a vital partner in global standards-setting. Schoof's summit participation signals mutual interest in joint AI initiatives, potentially including data governance and talent exchange.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level bilaterals on the summit's sidelines. Meetings included Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland's PM Petteri Orpo, and Spain's President Pedro Sanchez. These interactions highlight India's centrality in forging AI-driven strategic partnerships.





The summit arrives at a juncture when AI adoption in India accelerates across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and defence. Government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission, with its ₹10,000 crore allocation, fuel this momentum. Private sector giants like Google and startups contribute to a vibrant ecosystem, positioning India as a counterweight to Western dominance in AI.





Global AI governance remains fragmented, with tensions over regulation, data sovereignty, and military applications. Middle powers like India and the Netherlands advocate balanced approaches, countering both unchecked innovation and overregulation. Schoof's endorsement amplifies calls for inclusive frameworks that prioritise developing nations.





As the summit progresses through 20 February, expectations mount for tangible outcomes: joint declarations, public-private pacts, and roadmaps for safe AI scaling. For India, hosting this landmark event cements its leadership in the Global South, while for the Netherlands, it opens avenues in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.





Schoof's visit exemplifies 'multi-alignment' in action—nations converging on shared challenges like AI ethics amid geopolitical flux. With India's defence and aerospace sectors increasingly integrating AI—from UAVs to predictive analytics—this summit holds strategic resonance for bilateral tech transfers and innovation corridors.





ANI







