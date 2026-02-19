



UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has highlighted the burgeoning presence of British companies in India's artificial intelligence sector, with around 150 UK firms now actively operating there.





This development builds directly on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK last year.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Lammy congratulated India for hosting a successful event that prioritised the Global South. He noted that the summit builds on the inaugural AI summit held at Bletchley Park in the UK, while also reinforcing bilateral trade and investment ties.





"It's been so exciting to be here in India, and I congratulate India for putting on a hugely successful summit and centring the Global South," Lammy said. "And this builds, of course, on the first summit held in the UK at Bletchley Park; it builds on the trade agreement that the UK and India have signed, and the message that I bring is about growth, opportunity, and investment between both of our countries."





Lammy emphasised the ease of collaboration between the two nations, crediting the trade agreement for simplifying processes. UK companies can now more readily sponsor Indian talent, with streamlined visa entry for top professionals heading to the United Kingdom.





"For UK companies that want to sponsor Indian talent, we're making it easier," he added. "It means that where we've got the very best talent, the visa entry we're making is easier too. Building on our free trade agreement, we've already got 150 UK companies working here in India in the AI space and across 250 organisations. The opportunities are hugely significant at this moment."





The CETA was formally inked in July 2025 by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds. The signing took place in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, marking a pivotal step in negotiations concluded on 6 May 2025.





This agreement represents a major milestone in India's economic engagement with advanced economies. It underscores a shared commitment to deeper integration, fostering mutual growth in high-tech sectors like AI.





Lammy also drew attention to the UK's strengths in higher education, research and development, and innovation. He pointed out that the UK has established five AI zones nationwide, including in Scotland, to draw further investment.





"The UK has a phenomenal higher education and science base, with huge investment in our R&D," Lammy stated. "We've opened five AI zones across the country, including in Scotland, to attract further investment. We're obviously pioneers in areas like life sciences, climate and energy, and pharmaceuticals. These are areas where the UK and India can work together so closely over the next period. It's incredibly exciting, this opportunity."





During the summit, Lammy held discussions with Prime Minister Modi, focusing on expanding AI collaboration. Particular emphasis was placed on agriculture, where India's innovations are poised to benefit working communities across the Global South.





"This has been an exciting period for the UK-India relationship, building on two Prime Minister-to-Prime Minister visits last year," Lammy remarked. "Today, I was pleased to meet Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on a successful conference and see pioneering initiatives where AI can transform lives."





In an earlier post on X, the UK Deputy Prime Minister described his meeting with Modi as "wonderful." He stressed that the summit marked a crucial juncture for global partners to collaborate on AI's potential, balanced with robust safeguards.





"Wonderful meeting Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi," the post read. "This is a pivotal moment to work with international partners to unlock AI's full potential with strong and fair safeguards in place - while driving growth and jobs for working people in India and in the UK."





The AI Impact Summit 2026 thus emerges as a key platform for UK-India synergy, amplifying the CETA's impact. With 150 UK firms already embedded in India's AI ecosystem, both nations stand to gain from enhanced talent mobility, joint R&D, and shared leadership in transformative technologies.





ANI







