

The Great Nicobar Project has thrust the Andaman & Nicobar Islands back into the spotlight, underscoring their unmatched strategic value in India's maritime domain awareness and denial strategy.

Spanning a vast 8,000 square kilometres across 572 islands, this union territory forms a natural choke point at the eastern mouth of the Malacca Strait, through which over 80 per cent of India's traded oil transits. Control here equates to oversight of one of the world's busiest sea lanes, vital for both economic lifelines and potential conflict escalation.





Recent developments, including infrastructure upgrades at Campbell Bay and the proposed international airport on Great Nicobar, signal New Delhi's intent to transform these remote outposts into forward-operating bastions.





Yet, it is the integration of advanced missile systems like the Agni-1-Prime that elevates their role from mere sentinel to offensive spearhead. With a range exceeding 2,000 kilometres, the A-1P—officially an enhanced short-range ballistic missile—harbours a 'softly spoken' anti-ship capability, courtesy of its highly manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) featuring advanced fins and divert-and-attitude control systems (DACS).





This MaRV is no afterthought; it enables precision terminal manoeuvres to evade shipborne defences, striking carrier battle groups with conventional warheads at hypersonic closing speeds. A single A-1P battery on Great Nicobar, as your first map illustrates, blankets the Malacca Strait entirely, placing any PLAN carrier task force—say, the Liaoning or Shandong—in jeopardy during transit. Even the Sunda Strait, a secondary chokepoint south of Sumatra, falls within reach, compelling adversaries to reroute and expose themselves to prolonged vulnerability.





Consider a notional scenario: a Chinese carrier strike group attempting to project power into the Bay of Bengal. Launch cues from island-based radars or patrolling P-8I Poseidon aircraft feed targeting data to A-1P launchers. Salvoes of four to six missiles per carrier overwhelm Aegis-like defences, neutralising air wings before they can launch. This is anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) in its purest form—ground-based, survivable, and tactically decisive.





Beyond the Andamans, the A-1P's footprint hints at bolder ambitions. Your second map, centred on Socotra Island off Yemen's coast, reveals a 2,000-kilometre radius enveloping the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and southern Hormuz approaches.





As Turkey eyes carrier capabilities to complement its Anadolu-class LHDs, a forward-deployed Indian A-1P battery here could interdict Mediterranean-to-Indian Ocean transits, securing the western littorals against opportunistic powers.





Socotra's leasing discussions, though nascent, align with India's Quad-plus outreach in the Western Indian Ocean. A hardened A-1P site, shielded by terrain and supported by Indian Navy replenishment ships, would mirror US Marine Corps' 'Island Chain' tactics—mobile, dispersed, and lethal. Targeted strikes on specific vessels, guided by real-time intelligence, could lock down chokepoints without broader escalation.





This ground-based 'long-range kill chain' is maturing rapidly, but its efficacy hinges on cueing. Space-based ISR remains the linchpin, yet India's constellation lags. The 2019 ASAT test demonstrated direct-ascent kinetic kill, but China's arsenal—direct ascent, co-orbital ASATs, and fractional orbital bombardment systems—poses asymmetric risks. Third-party feeds from allies like the US or Japan suffice for peacetime monitoring but falter in contested skies.





Enter the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase-III program, earmarked for electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites optimised for maritime tracking. Acceleration here is imperative; a proliferated low-Earth orbit network, hardened against jamming, would furnish persistent cues for A-1P salvos, targeting 'opportunities of opportunity' amid saturation warfare. Without it, ground elements risk blindness.





Looking seaward, the Arihant-class SSBNs offer a submerged analogue. Post-S-5 commissioning next decade, retrofitting these four boats as SSGNs—laden with LRAShM boost-glide hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) or scramjet munitions—could replicate A-1P reach from stealthy bastions anywhere in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Patrols off Malacca or Socotra would render carrier groups perennially at risk, their submerged launch defying pre-emption.





The Agni-1P's tactical edge stems from its hybrid heritage: strategic nuclear delivery masked by anti-ship finesse. Unlike BrahMos or Nirbhay, its ballistic trajectory compresses reaction times to minutes, overwhelming CIWS and SAMs. Ongoing BM-04 iterations, swapping the MaRV for a finned conical HGV, promise even greater evadability and precision, potentially extending to 1,500-kilogramme payloads.





In the Maritime Theatre Command's architecture, A-1P batteries at Andaman & Nicobar will anchor A2/AD, freeing naval assets for blue-water manoeuvre. Integration with Akash-NG SAMs, QRSAMs, and BrahMos Coast Defence sets creates layered kill webs, while runway expansions host Su-30MKI fighters for persistent overwatch.





Challenges persist: logistics across monsoonal seas demand amphibious sustainment, and electronic warfare countermeasures require resilient datalinks. Yet, indigenous production via DRDO and private partners like Tata Advanced Systems ensures scalability. By 2030, serial inductions could field two dozen launchers across key nodes.





Geopolitically, this bolsters India's 'net security provider' mantle in the IOR, deterring Malacca gambits while eyeing Quad synergies. Socotra or Seychelles basing extends the arc, checking Turkish, Chinese, or even Russian forays. The A-1P is no mere missile; it is the archipelagic enforcer of India's maritime sovereignty.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







