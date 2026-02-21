



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, held a significant meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in New Delhi on 21 February 2026. This encounter took place amid President Lula's ongoing state visit to India, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between New Delhi and Brasília.





Jaishankar expressed profound appreciation for President Lula's warm sentiments and guidance on advancing bilateral ties. In a post on X, he conveyed optimism that Lula's subsequent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inject fresh momentum into the relationship.





The minister highlighted the honour of calling on the Brazilian leader, who is visiting India on a state visit. This interaction reflects the mutual commitment to elevating India-Brazil relations to new heights.





Earlier on the same day, a grand ceremonial welcome unfolded at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Lula. He received a Guard of Honour, marking a traditional gesture of respect and protocol.





Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu personally received the Brazilian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This high-level reception signalled the importance India attaches to the visit.





The day prior, on 20 February, President Lula inaugurated the first office of Brazil's Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. This move aims to boost Brazilian products and services globally while drawing foreign investments into key sectors of the Brazilian economy.





Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, praised the Indian government's efforts in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. He described it as a historic gathering for the Global South, with Prime Minister Modi actively including developing nations in the AI revolution.





Ambassador da Nobrega emphasised the strong personal rapport between President Lula and Prime Minister Modi. He noted that they have evolved from colleagues into genuine friends, propelling bilateral relations to unprecedented levels.





The envoy revealed that President Lula arrived with Brazil's largest-ever delegation to India. This includes over 11 cabinet ministers and more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs, highlighting the visit's economic focus.





These business leaders are slated to participate in a dedicated Business Forum during the visit. Such engagements are poised to foster concrete opportunities in trade, investment, and collaboration across sectors.





President Lula's trip follows Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Brasília in July 2025—the first by an Indian prime minister in over half a century. That journey laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation, which this state visit builds upon.





The timing aligns with broader geopolitical dynamics, as both nations champion the interests of the Global South. Shared priorities in technology, trade, and sustainable development promise to strengthen their strategic partnership.





With a massive delegation and high-profile inaugurations, the visit signals a new era of economic synergy. Expectations run high for outcomes that could reshape India-Brazil ties in the years ahead.





ANI







