



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has announced a significant escalation in its insurgency with the launch of Operation Herof Phase II, targeting military, administrative, and security installations across Balochistan province.





This coordinated offensive struck 48 locations in 14 cities, including Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech, and Awaran.





BLA fighters reportedly maintained strong control over these areas for more than ten hours following the initial assaults on Saturday.





According to a statement from BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the attacks neutralised 84 Pakistani security personnel, including army soldiers, police, intelligence operatives, and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) members.





Dozens more were wounded, while 18 personnel were captured alive and remain in BLA custody.





The militants seized control of several enemy posts, notably the central military headquarters in affected regions, and have consolidated positions there.





Enemy movements have been heavily restricted in various cities, forcing Pakistani army and police units to retreat to defensive stances in urban zones.





Over 30 government properties fell under BLA control before being destroyed, encompassing banks, offices, and prisons.





Additionally, more than 23 enemy vehicles were set ablaze during the clashes.





The operation has paralysed routine enemy activities and decision-making processes by exerting direct pressure on administrative structures across multiple cities.





BLA units such as the Fateh Squad, Majeed Brigade, intelligence wing ZIRAB, and STOS participated in a highly organised manner, applying simultaneous pressure on targets.





Seven BLA fighters were martyred in the engagements, including four Fidayeen from the elite Majeed Brigade who infiltrated enemy camps.





These sacrifices enabled the capture of large sections of sensitive military installations after fierce battles, helping to sustain the operation's momentum.





The BLA attributes the operation's success partly to widespread public support and popular unity in Balochistan.





Operation Herof Phase II remains underway, with the group anticipating higher casualty figures and further developments as the situation evolves.





Initial reports form the basis of this statement, and final tallies on losses and outcomes will be disclosed later.





BLA fighters continue to hold firm control across Balochistan, vowing to press operations against Pakistani forces.





This phase builds on prior BLA activities, underscoring the group's intent to disrupt security and governance in the resource-rich province amid longstanding grievances over autonomy and exploitation.





Based On ANI Report







