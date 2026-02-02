



India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's accusations of Indian involvement in recent unrest in Balochistan, branding them as baseless and a diversionary ploy.





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a strong rebuttal, stating that Pakistan's claims were merely "its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings."





This response came after the Pakistani military alleged that India was backing terrorist elements aiming to disrupt peace in the restive province.





Jaiswal urged Pakistan to cease its "frivolous claims" following every violent incident and instead tackle the "long-standing demands" of the Baloch people.





He highlighted Pakistan's notorious record of "suppression, brutality, and violation of human rights" in the region, which has long been a flashpoint.





The controversy erupted amid a major security crackdown in Balochistan, where Pakistani forces reported killing at least 15 soldiers and 92 militants in multiple counter-terrorism operations.





These operations were triggered by a series of militant attacks launched on Saturday by ethnic Baloch groups across several locations.





The Pakistan Army detailed assaults in and around key areas including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, and Panjgur.





Militants, affiliated with Baloch separatist outfits, targeted security installations and attempted widespread disruptions, according to the military statement.





Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and most resource-rich province, has witnessed persistent low-level insurgency for decades, driven by grievances over resource exploitation and political marginalisation.





Baloch nationalists accuse the central government in Islamabad of siphoning off gas and mineral wealth while neglecting local development and rights.





India's rejection underscores a familiar pattern in bilateral tensions, where both sides routinely trade blame over cross-border terrorism and internal stability.





Pakistan has previously accused India of fomenting trouble in Balochistan, particularly after high-profile attacks, without providing verifiable evidence.





New Delhi counters that such narratives serve to mask Pakistan's failure to address domestic insurgencies and its alleged support for anti-India militants in Kashmir.





The latest clashes highlight the fragility of security in Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, where groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) operate with increasing sophistication.





Recent operations reflect Pakistan's intensified efforts to reclaim control, but they have drawn criticism from rights groups over alleged heavy-handed tactics and civilian casualties.





Jaiswal's remarks align with India's broader stance on Balochistan, where it has occasionally voiced support for the people's right to self-determination amid Pakistan's crackdowns.





This exchange risks further straining already fraught India-Pakistan ties, exacerbated by ongoing issues like Kashmir and cross-border militancy.





As violence persists, the focus remains on whether Pakistan can stabilise Balochistan without resorting to measures that fuel deeper resentment.





Based On PTI Report







