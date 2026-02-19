



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore-based SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. This collaboration, signed on 16 February 2026, focuses on advancing defence technologies to bolster India's self-reliance.





The MoU exchange took place in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar. BEL's Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Jain, and SASMOS's Chairman and Managing Director, HG Chandrashekar, formalised the agreement, underscoring its high-level endorsement.





This partnership aligns seamlessly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising co-development and indigenisation of critical technologies. It aims to merge BEL's established prowess in defence electronics with SASMOS's specialised capabilities in fibre optics and photonics.





Key areas of collaboration include fibre optics and photonics, tank electronics, naval systems, and airborne platforms. These domains are pivotal for enhancing India's aerospace and defence ecosystem, with potential for both domestic deployment and global exports.





Manoj Jain highlighted the MoU's role in fortifying India's defence infrastructure. He noted that the synergy of BEL's electronics expertise and SASMOS's photonics strengths will yield cutting-edge, indigenous solutions for national and international needs.





HG Chandrashekar echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in the alliance. He affirmed that the partnership will drive innovation and contribute to visions like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 through accelerated technology development.





BEL, under the Ministry of Defence, specialises in radar, communication systems, electronic warfare, avionics, and more. Its products serve the armed forces, paramilitary, and civilian sectors, reinforcing its stature in strategic manufacturing.





SASMOS HET Technologies excels in wiring harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, and unit integration for aerospace, defence, and space. As a private Bangalore firm, it uniquely offers space harnesses, positioning it as a vital player in high-end value-added products.





This MoU exemplifies the growing public-private synergy in India's defence sector. It promises to reduce import dependence, foster technological sovereignty, and open avenues for export competitiveness in advanced systems.





Such collaborations gain added urgency amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in South Asia. They equip India to address modern threats through homegrown capabilities in electronics and photonics-intensive platforms.





The agreement also reflects Bangalore's emergence as a defence innovation hub. With both entities headquartered there, it leverages the city's aerospace ecosystem for rapid prototyping and scaling.





Looking ahead, the partnership could extend to AI integration and quantum applications in defence. This would align with BEL's recent pursuits and SASMOS's assembly expertise, amplifying indigenous R&D outcomes.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's involvement signals governmental priority on indigenisation. Recent events, like flagging off Akash regiments, complement this MoU's focus on self-reliant weapon systems.





The BEL-SASMOS tie-up marks a milestone in defence manufacturing. It not only enhances operational readiness but also propels India towards a robust, export-oriented defence industrial base.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







