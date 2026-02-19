



Kanpur-based xTerra Robotics, incubated at IIT-Kanpur, has launched the Svan-M2, recognised as India's inaugural commercial quadruped unmanned ground vehicle.





This AI-powered robot excels in high-risk environments, navigating uneven terrain, climbing stairs, and tackling slopes up to 18 degrees. Founded by IIT-Kanpur graduates Amritanshu Manu, Avinash Bhashkar, Nimesh Khandelwal, and Aditya Rajawat, the start-up embodies homegrown innovation in legged robotics.





The Svan-M2 boasts a 12-degree-of-freedom leg system equipped with precision quasi-direct drive actuators, ensuring superior stability and perturbation rejection. Its proprietary Orion AI V2.0 control stack enables real-time autonomous mapping, perception, and planning, transforming it into a reliable sensor platform. Weighing around 11 kg with a carbon fibre frame, it supports payloads up to 5 kg, accommodating cameras, thermal sensors, and inspection tools.





Designed for versatility, the robot thrives in refineries, disaster zones, power plants, oil and gas facilities, and pharmaceutical sites. It performs industrial inspections, detects anomalies, and aids predictive maintenance in dull, dirty, or dangerous settings where human access proves hazardous. Additional applications span surveillance, border patrolling, search-and-rescue operations, and even hostage scenarios, supporting India's armed forces.





Recent upgrades to the Svan-M2 include enhanced mobility, longer endurance, and blind stair climbing up to 13 cm steps, alongside proprioceptive adaptation for terrains like shifting gravel or deformable sand.





Remote control via joystick and a built-in 2.4 GHz WiFi network facilitate omnidirectional movement and seamless integration with third-party systems. Priced at approximately 20 lakh rupees, it marks a leap from its predecessor, the Svan-M1, by incorporating an arm for manipulation tasks.





xTerra Robotics has swiftly progressed, unveiling SCORP, India's first legged mobile manipulator, alongside the Svan series. Backed by institutions like the MeitY Startup Hub, Wadhwani School of AI, and IIT-Kanpur's incubation centre, the firm aligns with India's push for indigenous deep tech. Deployments in asset-heavy industries underscore its role in elevating safety and efficiency.





This quadruped UGV represents a milestone in autonomous systems, enabling operations in confined pipes, construction debris, and beyond. As xTerra refines Orion AI for industrial, research, and defence demands, the Svan-M2 promises to reshape hazardous task execution across sectors. Its modular design and Made-in-India ethos position it as a cornerstone of national technological self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







