



Bharat Forge, a prominent manufacturer of defence and heavy equipment, has entered into a strategic partnership with VVDN Technologies to develop advanced technologies across multiple sectors.





The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to combine the strengths of both companies in engineering and manufacturing. This move aligns with rapid advancements in AI, autonomous systems, and compute infrastructure.





Bharat Forge brings expertise in precision engineering and advanced manufacturing of robust metal components. VVDN Technologies excels in electronics design, software development, system integration, and high-tech product manufacturing. Together, they plan to pursue opportunities in automotive platforms, defence systems, artificial intelligence server platforms, and data centres.





Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, emphasised the importance of such alliances. He stated that these partnerships are integral to the company's strategy, ensuring competitiveness and readiness for evolving market needs. The tie-up enables faster innovation and superior product delivery to customers.





Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, highlighted the synergy in driving innovation through advanced engineering and digital technologies. By merging VVDN's product engineering prowess with Bharat Forge's domain leadership, the partnership seeks to accelerate next-generation solutions. It reflects a commitment to long-term collaboration and value creation across automotive, defence, and data centre ecosystems.





In its Q3 FY26 investor update, Bharat Forge reported a robust defence order book standing at ₹11,130 crore as of 31 December 2025. The company secured fresh defence orders worth ₹1,878 crore during the quarter, contributing to new orders totalling ₹2,388 crore. This growth underscores strong momentum in domestic and export defence markets.





A key highlight was the contract with the Ministry of Defence for supplying 255,128 Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army. Valued at approximately ₹1,661 crore, the deal was signed on 30 December 2025, with execution planned over five years.





The indigenously designed carbine, developed jointly by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and Bharat Forge, features a compact design, high rate of fire, and compatibility with both NATO and INSAS ammunition.





The CQB carbine weighs less than 3.3 kg, offers an effective range of 200 metres, and incorporates forged steel and metal injection moulding technologies for reliability and accuracy. It comes equipped with a 30-round magazine, enhancing lethality in confined combat spaces. This contract bolsters the Make in India initiative, fostering private sector involvement and supporting MSMEs through component manufacturing.





Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, expressed optimism during the investor presentation. He noted strength in both domestic and export markets across sectors. Kalyani anticipates high double-digit top-line growth and improved profitability, particularly with the ATAGS gun project execution commencing in the second half of FY27.





The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), a 155mm/52 calibre howitzer, forms part of larger contracts worth ₹6,900 crore signed in March 2025 with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems.





Bharat Forge is responsible for manufacturing 60% of the 307 guns, capable of striking targets up to 48 km away. This procurement marks a milestone as the first major private sector supply of towed guns to the Army, enhancing firepower and precision.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







