



DroneVerse, the innovative Gurugram-based drone manufacturer, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight test of its RUDRA-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).





Conducted at a designated testing facility in Haryana, the trial marks a pivotal step in India's push towards indigenous drone technology amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.





The RUDRA-10, a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, demonstrated impressive stability and performance during the 45-minute flight. Engineers reported flawless execution of pre-programmed manoeuvres, including high-speed dashes reaching 180 km/h and sustained loitering at altitudes up to 15,000 feet. This test validates the drone's airframe integrity and propulsion system under real-world conditions.





Developed over three years with a team of 50 specialists, the RUDRA-10 incorporates advanced composites for a lightweight yet robust structure weighing just 120 kg. Its indigenous electric propulsion unit, paired with a high-capacity lithium-sulphur battery, enables endurance of over 12 hours, surpassing many imported counterparts in cost-efficiency.





Key features highlighted in the test include electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) payloads for day-night surveillance, capable of identifying targets as small as 30 cm from 5 km away. The drone also integrates AI-driven autonomous navigation, allowing it to evade threats and return to base without human input, a critical asset for border patrols along India's northern frontiers.





This success aligns with the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing. DroneVerse, founded in 2020 by aerospace veterans from HAL and DRDO, has secured funding from the iDEX programme, positioning it as a frontrunner among private players in the drone ecosystem. The company aims to deliver 50 units to the Indian Army by 2027.





The flight test comes at a time when India is accelerating UAV acquisitions to counter threats from Pakistan and China. Recent skirmishes along the LAC have underscored the need for affordable, swarm-capable drones like RUDRA-10, which can integrate with existing systems such as the Akashteer command network.





Industry analysts praise the achievement for reducing reliance on foreign suppliers like Israel’s Heron or Turkey’s Bayraktar. "RUDRA-10's modular design allows rapid upgrades for kamikaze missions or electronic warfare," noted a DRDO official, hinting at potential collaborations.





Challenges remain, including scaling production amid supply chain constraints for avionics. DroneVerse plans to establish a dedicated facility in Gurugram, creating 200 jobs and boosting local MSME participation in defence tech.





The test data will now undergo rigorous analysis by certification bodies like CEMILAC, paving the way for user trials with the armed forces. Successful induction could value the contract at over ₹500 crore, injecting vitality into India's private defence sector.





Looking ahead, DroneVerse eyes exports to friendly nations in South Asia and Africa, where demand for cost-effective surveillance drones is surging. This flight test not only elevates the firm's profile but also reinforces India's strategic autonomy in aerial reconnaissance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







