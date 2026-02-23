



A senior Maoist commander, Thippiri Tirupati, better known by his alias Devji, has surrendered to authorities in Telangana, marking a severe setback for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). Hailing from Jagtial district in Telangana, Devji's defection comes at a critical juncture, as the outlawed group grapples with a leadership vacuum.





At 62 years old, Devji is widely regarded as one of the organisation's principal strategists. Police sources indicate he stepped into the shoes of the late CPI (Maoist) general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, who perished in May 2025. This succession underscores Devji's elevated status within the hierarchy.





Accompanying Devji in surrender are Malla Raji Reddy, another high-ranking leader, and several lower-level cadres. Their capitulation occurs mere days before the Indian government's ambitious March 2026 deadline to eradicate Naxalism nationwide—a pledge reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





A Telangana police official confirmed the development to PTI, noting that the surrenders will be formalised publicly in the coming days. For now, the individuals remain in the custody of Telangana Police, undergoing preliminary debriefing.





Devji carried a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head, reflecting his prominence. He played a pivotal role in establishing the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the Maoists' armed wing, and later ascended to the Central Committee and Politburo. Most recently, he served as head of the Central Military Commission (CMC), orchestrating operations from the dense forests of Maad in Chhattisgarh.





Devji's radicalisation traces back to 1982, during his intermediate studies in Korutla, Jagtial district. Drawn to the Radical Students' Union (RSU), he became embroiled in clashes with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Karimnagar district, earning him an accusation in the ensuing case.





By 1983, Devji had joined the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) People's War Group (PWG) and vanished underground. His ascent was rapid: from Dalam (squad) member in Gadchiroli during 1983-1984, to area committee member in 1985, Central Committee position in 2001, and CMC leadership in 2016.





This surrender highlights deepening fissures within the Maoist ranks. In October 2025, another Telangana native and influential figure, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, defected in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district alongside 60 cadres. Sonu advocated temporarily abandoning armed struggle and embracing a ceasefire, a proposal Devji and hardliners reportedly resisted.





Sources describe a stark ideological divide: one faction pushes for dialogue, while Devji's group clung to protracted guerrilla warfare. Sonu's public stance exposed these rifts, weakening morale and operational cohesion.





The timing aligns with intensified security operations. On 17 February, CRPF-led forces launched 'Operation KGH 2' across Nambi and Korgattal Hills—known locally as Karregutta Hills—straddling the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The sweep targeted an estimated 300 Naxals, including top Central Committee members like Misir Besra (alias Bhaskar), Devji, Rammanna (alias Ganapathi or Laxman Rao), and Raji Reddy.





These four were among the last elusive leaders on security forces' radars. Officials have issued an ultimatum: surrender or face elimination amid escalated offensives to meet the March deadline.





Telangana's Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, amplified the call on 15 February, urging the remaining 15 Telangana-origin ultras and other underground Maoists to lay down arms. He promised swift rehabilitation under the state's Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme, including financial aid, skill training, and housing.





Reddy highlighted successes: over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have reintegrated into society through Telangana Police initiatives. This steady attrition has eroded the group's Telangana footprint.





The CPI (Maoist), formed in 2004 from the merger of PWG and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCC), once commanded thousands across the 'Red Corridor' spanning central and eastern India. Devji's innovations, including PLGA's tactical evolution from hit-and-run raids to ambushes and improvised explosives, prolonged the insurgency.





Yet, sustained pressure—combining intelligence-driven operations, development in affected areas, and surrenders—has decimated its strength. From a peak of over 10,000 cadres in the late 2000s, estimates now peg active fighters below 2,000, confined to remote bastions like Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Jharkhand's fringes.





Devji's exit exacerbates a cascade of losses since Basavaraju's death, including arrests and killings in coordinated inter-state campaigns. Analysts view it as a tipping point, potentially accelerating defections amid the government's deadline.





Rehabilitation efforts emphasise mainstreaming: surrendered cadres receive stipends (Rs 10,000 monthly for three years), land allotments, and priority in government jobs. Success stories abound, with many former ultras now farming or running small businesses.





As the March 2026 target looms, Devji's surrender reinforces the narrative of Maoist decline. It bolsters security forces' momentum, underscoring that ideological isolation and robust policy responses are eroding the remnants of India's longest-running internal insurgency.





