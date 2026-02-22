



India and Brazil are deepening their strategic partnership, with Brazil expressing keen interest in adopting elements of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platforms. This development emerged during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to India, which concluded on 22 February 2026.





Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran, highlighted these discussions during a special briefing in New Delhi. He noted that President Lula, in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically praised India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.





Brazil seeks to adapt UPI-like frameworks for key sectors including agriculture, education, and healthcare. Kumaran revealed that Indian DPI-related entities are collaborating with Brazilian counterparts to develop tailored solutions.





Pharmaceuticals and vaccines represent another major area of cooperation. Artificial intelligence (AI) integration into DPI systems was a focal point, with President Lula proposing its use to optimise platform utilisation and inform policy decisions through effective data analysis.





A significant step forward involves linking India's UPI with Brazil's Pix payment system to enable seamless cross-border transactions. To bolster this, a new Centre of Excellence for DPI is being established in Brazil, drawing on India's expertise in digital governance.





President Lula's participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 underscored Brazil's commitment to sovereign AI models and responsible AI development. These talks align with broader technological exchanges between the two nations.





Defence cooperation also featured prominently. An MoU was signed with Embraer, Brazil's aerospace giant, paving the way for an assembly or production line for regional jets in India. Prime Minister Modi requested Embraer to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility as well.





Both sides emphasised critical minerals and mining opportunities. Enhancing market access for agricultural products was discussed, with suggestions for tariff adjustments on specific crops, though negotiations remain at an early stage.





Kumaran advised awaiting details from the Ministry of Commerce on trade liberalisation. These efforts aim to mutually open markets and foster balanced economic ties.





President Lula arrived in India on 18 February 2026, accompanied by 11 ministers. He participated in the AI summit on 19-20 February and received a traditional welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 22 February. The leaders met at Hyderabad House.





This marks President Lula's fifth visit to India as president. It follows Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Brasilia on 8 July 2025, signalling a robust bilateral momentum.





