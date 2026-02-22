



India and the United States are set to conduct the 16th edition of their joint Special Forces exercise, Vajra Prahar, at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. Scheduled from 23 February to 15 March 2026, the drill underscores deepening defence ties between the two nations.





The exercise aims to bolster interoperability and joint operational readiness. It will facilitate the exchange of advanced special operations tactics, techniques, and procedures, as stated by the Indian Army.





Through intensive training in realistic scenarios, contingents from both sides will foster mutual trust and operational synergy. The Indian Army highlighted this objective in a recent post on X.





The previous edition, the 15th Vajra Prahar, occurred in Idaho, United States, in 2024. It involved 45 personnel from each nation, with India's Special Forces facing off against the elite Green Berets of the US Army.





That exercise focused on promoting military cooperation via enhanced interoperability and the sharing of special operations tactics. It emphasised combined capabilities in desert or semi-desert environments.





In 2023, the 14th edition took place at Umroi in Meghalaya, India. It featured joint drills with the Indian Air Force and Individual Augmentees, including operations from a Mi-17 helicopter over Shillong's Umiam Lake.





Helocasting operations during that event demonstrated precision, synergy, and professionalism among the troops. Such drills highlight the evolving scope of these bilateral exercises.





Coinciding with Vajra Prahar preparations, the Indian Air Force will showcase its might in Exercise Vayushakti-26 at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range in Jaisalmer on 27 February 2026.





Vayushakti-26 positions the IAF as the first, fastest, and fiercest responder. It will illustrate the force's ability to swiftly neutralise threats, dominate battle spaces, and convert tactical strikes into strategic victories.





The exercise will also spotlight the IAF's role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This includes rapid airlifts, rescues, and evacuations from domestic and international conflict zones.





Full-spectrum operations will integrate fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. Platforms on display include Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, and Hawk.





Heavy-lift capabilities will feature C-130J, C-295, and C-17 transports. Rotary-wing assets comprise Chetak, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Apache, and Chinook.





Remotely Piloted Aircraft will join the fray, alongside advanced weaponry. Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash surface-to-air missiles, SpyDer systems, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) will be demonstrated.





Missions will span day, dusk, and night conditions, affirming the IAF's versatility and round-the-clock readiness. These displays align with India's push towards self-reliance in defence.





Vajra Prahar and Vayushakti-26 together signal robust military modernisation. They reflect India's strategic partnerships amid regional security challenges in South Asia.





Such exercises enhance tactical proficiency while signalling deterrence. For India, they integrate indigenous platforms like Tejas and Akash into high-stakes multinational scenarios.





ANI







