



India and Brazil have held discussions on the recent US Supreme Court judgment concerning trade tariffs, as revealed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Secretary (East) P Kumaran shared these insights during a special briefing on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's state visit to India.





Kumaran noted that President Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the latest developments in US trade policy, particularly the implications of the Supreme Court ruling.





Both leaders characterised the judgment as a "rather new development," emphasising the need for further study before drawing conclusions.





They agreed to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, monitoring the US administration's response and any subsequent steps.





Uncertainty persists over which specific tariffs will be affected, with questions remaining about those that will remain in place or be rescinded.





Kumaran highlighted a 10 per cent tariff announced by President Trump in a press conference the previous day, underscoring the rapid pace of these changes.





India's commerce ministry is conducting a detailed analysis, as the developments unfolded late the night before the discussions. The briefing clarified that no talks occurred on establishing a BRICS currency, aligning with President Lula's recent public statements on the matter.





Instead, both nations expressed interest in expanding trade settlements using local currencies to reduce reliance on third-party mediums.





There exists a robust consensus between India and Brazil on the urgency of United Nations reforms.





As fellow G4 members—alongside Germany and Japan—India and Brazil continue to coordinate efforts towards securing permanent seats on the UN Security Council.





President Lula addressed these themes during discussions on multilateralism, including reforms in the World Trade Organization and UN-related bodies.





The Brazilian leader arrived in India on 18 February, participating in the India AI Impact Summit on 19 and 20 February.





On 21 February, he received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by meetings with Prime Minister Modi and his delegation at Hyderabad House, accompanied by 11 ministers. This marks President Lula's fifth visit to India as Brazil's president, building on Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Brasilia on 8 July 2025.





ANI







