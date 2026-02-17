



India's Airship-Based High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (AS-HAPS) project marks a pivotal advancement in stratospheric surveillance technology. Recently, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for AS-HAPS procurement for the Indian Air Force (IAF), part of a ₹3.60 lakh crore acquisition package.





This approval, valued at around ₹15,000 crore, aims to deliver persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.





AS-HAPS platforms operate at altitudes of 18-20 kilometres in the stratosphere, bridging the gap between short-endurance drones and costly orbital satellites. Powered by solar panels during daylight and high-density batteries at night, these unmanned airships can loiter for months or years, providing uninterrupted monitoring.





Unlike satellites, which require expensive launches and follow fixed orbits, AS-HAPS offer re-deployability, easier maintenance, and higher resolution imagery from lower altitudes.





The strategic imperative for AS-HAPS stems from India's challenging geopolitical landscape, particularly the 2017 Doklam standoff with China that exposed gaps in real-time border surveillance.





India's vast, rugged frontiers with China and Pakistan demand continuous oversight, which traditional UAVs and satellites struggle to provide due to limited endurance or coverage. AS-HAPS will enable persistent watch over land borders and maritime domains in the Indian Ocean Region, detecting troop movements, incursions, or subtle terrain changes instantly.





In military terms, these platforms extend beyond ISR to Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), telecommunications relay, and remote sensing. Equipped with high-definition optical, infrared sensors, and potentially radars, they function as elevated sentinels, enhancing situational awareness and response times.





For the IAF, integration of AS-HAPS promises a force multiplier, deterring aggression amid rising tensions with neighbours and bolstering maritime domain awareness against threats like Chinese naval expansion.





India's indigenous development journey began earnestly around 2023-2024, led by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) in Bengaluru. A sub-scale prototype with a 12-metre wingspan flew for over eight hours at 3 km in February 2024 at Challakere, exceeding benchmarks. Subsequent tests achieved 24+ hours, paving the way for full-scale models targeting 20-23 km altitudes and 90-hour endurance by 2027.





Private sector contributions accelerate progress, with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies (NRT) conducting iDEX-funded trials and securing Navy interest for maritime roles. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) collaborates on prototypes, while a dedicated CSIR-NAL manufacturing facility, inaugurated in November 2025, underscores Atmanirbhar Bharat's self-reliance push. This ecosystem minimises foreign dependence, fostering expertise in solar tech, lightweight composites, and stratospheric avionics.





Globally, AS-HAPS positions India alongside leaders like the US (with programmes akin to Zephyr), China, UK, and South Korea. China's rapid HAPS growth at 26.9% CAGR outpaces India's 24.9%, highlighting the need for accelerated deployment amid regional rivalries. Yet India's focus on airship-based designs offers advantages in payload capacity and stability over winged variants.





Civilian applications amplify AS-HAPS value, including disaster management communications, 5G extension to remote areas, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring like deforestation tracking. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology eyes them for monsoon cloud studies, blending defence with socio-economic benefits. Such dual-use potential optimises costs and broadens technological impact.





Challenges persist, including extreme stratospheric conditions demanding resilient batteries, low-temperature avionics, and efficient propellers. Regulatory hurdles for stratospheric airspace and integration with existing networks require resolution. Nonetheless, the DAC's AoN fast-tracks vendor negotiations and Cabinet approval, potentially enabling early fielding.





AS-HAPS embodies India's strategic foresight in near-space defence, fortifying deterrence, autonomy, and innovation. By filling the drone-satellite void, it reshapes battlefield awareness, ensuring India maintains a decisive edge in an era of contested skies.





