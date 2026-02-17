



US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, accompanied by Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), visited the Headquarters of the Indian Army's Western Command. The high-level delegation held in-depth discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Army Commander, focusing on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.





The visitors received a thorough briefing on the Western Command's operational preparedness. This encompassed the command's distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Army's broader contributions to nation-building and regional stability.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed strong appreciation for the evolving India-US defence partnership. In a post on X following the visit, he stated, "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."





Earlier that day, upon arriving in Chandigarh, Ambassador Gor shared his anticipation for the engagement. He posted on X, "Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army." This visit underscores the momentum in bilateral military diplomacy.





The timing of the visit aligns with recent high-level interactions. On Sunday, Ambassador Gor welcomed Admiral Paparo to India, emphasising the need to expand defence cooperation. In another X post, he noted, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defence partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."





This engagement occurs against the backdrop of intensifying US-India strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations are prioritising joint efforts to counter regional challenges, including maritime security and border stability, amid evolving geopolitical tensions.





Complementing these diplomatic moves, India and the United States conducted the 24th Joint Technical Group Plenary on 3-4 February at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting advanced cooperation in defence science and technology.





The plenary was co-chaired by Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) at DRDO, and Michael Francis Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies from the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering.





Discussions at the plenary focused on collaborative research, technology transfers, and innovation in critical domains. A Ministry of Defence statement highlighted its role in deepening bilateral ties through shared technological advancements.





The Western Command visit and the DRDO plenary reflect a multifaceted approach to the US-India defence partnership. Operational briefings at the Army headquarters paired with technical dialogues signal comprehensive engagement across military, strategic, and scientific fronts.





Admiral Paparo's presence, as head of USINDOPACOM, carries particular significance. Responsible for US forces across the vast Indo-Pacific theatre, his involvement reaffirms Washington's commitment to partnering with India on shared security priorities.





Lieutenant General Katiyar's role as Western Command chief adds strategic weight. Overseeing operations along India's western border with Pakistan, the command maintains high vigilance amid persistent tensions, making it a linchpin for regional stability.





Operation Sindoor, referenced in the briefing, exemplifies the command's proactive posture. This operation underscores the Indian Army's readiness to execute complex missions, contributing to deterrence and operational credibility.





Ambassador Gor's repeated emphasis on a "safe Indo-Pacific" through joint efforts highlights the geopolitical context. With China's assertive postures in the region, US-India alignment serves as a counterbalance, fostering interoperability and collective defence mechanisms.





Recent milestones in the partnership include joint military exercises, intelligence-sharing agreements, and co-production initiatives under frameworks like the Quad. These build on foundational pacts such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA).





The DRDO-US technical group's work targets emerging technologies, including AI, quantum systems, and hypersonics—areas of mutual interest given India's indigenous defence push under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





This visit to Western Command HQ reinforces the partnership's operational dimension. By engaging frontline commanders, the US gains insights into India's western theatre challenges, paving the way for tailored cooperation.





Looking ahead, such interactions could catalyse new initiatives, from joint training to technology infusions for border surveillance and missile defence. They affirm that US-India defence ties are not merely diplomatic but operationally synergistic.





The Gor-Paparo visit exemplifies the partnership's maturity, blending high-level strategy with ground-level realities to safeguard Indo-Pacific stability.





