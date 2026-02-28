



The Congress party has strongly condemned the joint military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, dubbing the operation Operation Roaring Lion.





These strikes targeted key Iranian military sites, missile production facilities, and locations near the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The development has sparked fears of a broader regional conflagration in West Asia.





Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who serves as the party's general secretary in charge of communications, lambasted US President Donald Trump for what he described as a "charade" of diplomacy.





Ramesh accused Trump of being egged on by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US hawks to initiate a military offensive aimed at regime change in Iran. In a pointed statement on X, he highlighted weeks of feigned negotiations preceding the attack.





The Indian National Congress (INC) has called upon the Government of India to intervene decisively to halt the hostilities. It emphasised the urgent need to safeguard the millions of Indians residing and working across West Asia, a region now gripped by escalating tensions. This plea underscores New Delhi's strategic interests amid the volatility.





Echoing these concerns, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged the Centre to adopt proactive measures without delay. In his X post, Gandhi stressed that the safety of every Indian citizen in the Middle East must be India's top priority. His intervention reflects growing domestic anxiety over the fallout from the US-Israel action.





The strikes have prompted immediate and drastic responses across the region. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, relocating hospitals underground and activating air raid sirens nationwide. Iran, Israel, and Iraq swiftly closed their airspaces, halting all flights and stranding travellers.





In retaliation, Iran announced a targeted missile strike on a United States military base in Bahrain. This escalation disrupts ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which had already faced diplomatic setbacks. The tit-for-tat actions signal a dangerous spiral, with potential ramifications for global energy markets and maritime routes.





US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Iranian forces, demanding they lay down arms and surrender for immunity, or face "certain death." He proclaimed the "hour of your freedom is at hand," advising Iranian civilians to shelter as "bombs will be dropping everywhere." Trump positioned the operation as a pivotal moment for Iranians to overthrow their government.





Supporting this narrative, retired Israeli Brigadier General Amir Avivi, founder and CEO of the Israel Defence and Security Forum (IDSF), asserted that the US-Israeli coalition's might is overwhelming. He predicted challenging days ahead with Iranian counterstrikes but foresaw the collapse of the Tehran regime. Avivi framed the conflict as an existential war.





India's position remains critical, given its substantial expatriate workforce in Gulf nations and reliance on West Asian oil imports.





The Congress's condemnation highlights partisan divides at home, contrasting with the Modi government's likely emphasis on calibrated diplomacy. New Delhi has yet to issue an official response, but evacuation protocols and consular alerts are anticipated.





Public anxiety is mounting, with emergency measures in place and markets watching closely for disruptions. The closure of key airspaces exacerbates logistical strains, while the risk of proxy involvement by Iran's allies like Hezbollah or the Houthis looms large. This could redraw strategic alignments in South Asia's neighbourhood.





As hostilities intensify, the international community braces for wider fallout. The strikes mark a bold pivot from deterrence to direct confrontation, challenging multilateral frameworks like the UN. For India, balancing ties with the US, Israel, and Iran while protecting its diaspora will test diplomatic agility.





ANI







