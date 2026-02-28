



India's diplomatic missions across the Middle East have swiftly responded to a dramatic escalation in regional tensions following a joint military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran.





The strikes, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeted key Iranian military sites, missile production facilities, and areas proximate to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally selected the operation's name, overriding an alternative designation proposed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), as reported by The Times of Israel.





In Tehran, the Indian Embassy issued an urgent advisory on Saturday, urging all Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements, and remain indoors wherever possible.





The embassy emphasised the importance of monitoring news updates and maintaining situational awareness, promising further guidance as the situation evolves.





Emergency contact numbers provided include +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359, available for Indians facing any immediate challenges.





Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy echoed similar concerns, advising nationals in Israel to stay vigilant amid potential repercussions from the strikes. It instructed Indians to remain close to designated shelters, familiarise themselves with nearby protected spaces, and refrain from non-essential travel until further notice.





The embassy encouraged regular checks of local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts, with a 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.





The mission affirmed its close engagement with Israeli authorities and commitment to issuing timely updates.





Further afield, the Indian Embassy in Amman took the most stringent stance, directing all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan to leave the country immediately. This directive stems from fears that commercial flight operations could soon be disrupted amid the heightened regional instability triggered by the Iran strikes.





Nationals were urged to exercise utmost caution, stay safe, and adhere strictly to local advisories, with emergency support available at 00962-770 422 276.





These advisories reflect India's proactive stance in safeguarding its citizens scattered across a volatile region, where the Israel-US action risks broader conflict involving Iran's allies.





The coordinated embassy responses underscore the gravity of the situation, prioritising safety while facilitating communication channels for those affected.





Agencies







