



India's defence collaboration with the United States remains robust and consistent, even as trade negotiations experience fluctuations. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has emphasised that military ties between the two nations continue uninterrupted, serving as a strategic win-win for both sides.





Diversification forms the cornerstone of India's defence strategy, with New Delhi engaging multiple global partners to strengthen its armed forces. The United States has emerged as a key ally in this approach, alongside nations like France, Israel, and Germany.





India is actively evaluating US defence technologies and equipment to address gaps in its military capabilities. Singh noted that procurement decisions prioritise operational needs and enhancements across all partnerships, not just with America.





Robust communication channels underpin the partnership, ensuring seamless coordination on security matters. This includes high-level engagements that have sustained ties over recent months despite external pressures like tariffs and regional tensions.





Emergency procurement mechanisms have proven vital, allowing swift access to essential supplies during crises. These arrangements highlight the reliability of US-India defence logistics in times of need.





Joint military exercises are expanding in scope and frequency, fostering interoperability between the forces. These activities bolster readiness for regional challenges and contribute to stability in the Indo-Pacific.​





A landmark 10-year framework agreement, signed last year, provides a comprehensive roadmap for deepened cooperation. It covers areas such as space defence, missile systems, and logistics hubs in India for maintenance and overhaul.





The pact prioritises export approvals for weaponry and joint efforts against weapons proliferation. Leaders from both sides, including Rajnath Singh and US counterparts, have hailed it as a pillar of bilateral relations.





This partnership aligns with India's self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat, while leveraging foreign tech for modernisation. Singh's vision includes massive expansion of the domestic defence industry through public-private ties.





Ultimately, the India-US defence alliance stands critical for countering global threats and ensuring a free, open Indo-Pacific. It transcends trade frictions, focusing on shared strategic imperatives.

​

Based On ET News Report







