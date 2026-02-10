



An indigenous marine engine program for the Indian Navy appears set to receive a favourable nod from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) at its forthcoming meeting. The proposal is being considered under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which is designed to provide government funding support for the indigenous design and development of critical defence technologies, reported TNIE.





In this framework, the government’s role is to underwrite the realisation of prototype development, a phase that is pivotal for translating conceptual designs into tangible, demonstrable engines capable of meeting demanding naval requirements.





Under the Make-I provisions, the government’s contribution to prototype development is capped at ₹250 crore per Development Agency. Yet, industry insiders suggest that the total marine engine programme is likely to entail investments in the vicinity of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore.





In this broader funding envelope, the government is anticipated to cover up to 70 per cent of the prototype development costs, recognising the strategic importance of achieving self-reliance in propulsion technologies for defence platforms. This balance of public funding against private or industry-led investment underscores a collaborative model intended to accelerate domestic capability while distributing risk across partners.





The DAC is expected to take up the indigenous marine engine proposal alongside other major items on the agenda, including deliberations over the potential acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft. This juxtaposition of decisions reflects a broader push to advance high-end air and sea platforms concurrently, aiming to strengthen India’s strategic posture across domains.





The narrative around the marine engine project emphasises four prototype engines at the outset, with an initial minimum order quantity of 40 engines envisaged. The Navy envisages developing a marine gas turbine delivering between 24 and 28 MW of power for main propulsion on large surface combatants, such as destroyers and frigates, which constitute the backbone of its surface fleet.





At present, the propulsion systems for India’s frontline warships largely rely on foreign-sourced gas turbines, chiefly from the Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt and the American company General Electric.





The indigenisation drive therefore targets not merely domestic production but a holistic capability build that spans advanced metallurgy, materials science, and high-precision engineering. This is in line with longstanding government and defence industry objectives to reduce import dependence and cultivate a robust ecosystem capable of sustaining critical components over long lifecycles.





Historically, the Navy has supported and nurtured indigenous efforts, including the marine derivative of the Kaveri engine developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and broader localisation initiatives implemented in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).





The current proposal, however, envisions a broader, industry-led development model that actively involves private sector participation to accelerate capabilities, scale manufacturing, and foster domestic supply chains. This marks a shift towards a more expansive public-private collaboration, with the Navy positioned as an active partner throughout the development process.





In preparation for the program, the Navy reportedly reached out to private industry towards the end of the previous year to gauge domestic capacity for a 24-28 MW marine gas turbine. The exercise was designed to assess technical feasibility, manufacturing readiness, and financial viability, as well as to identify potential partners capable of designing, developing, and producing high-power marine gas turbines for frontline naval platforms.





Feedback sought covered a broad spectrum: experience in gas turbine design and integration; availability of research and development infrastructure; capacity for critical manufacturing processes such as forging, casting, and precision machining; testing facilities and quality assurance systems; proposed development timelines; levels of indigenous content; plans for technology acquisition; and the ability to provide long-term maintenance and lifecycle support.





One official described the program as a strategic initiative with multiple, interlocking aims. Beyond reducing long-term dependence on imported propulsion systems, the indigenous development of marine gas turbines is expected to yield technological gains across high-temperature metallurgy, advanced materials, and precision engineering.





Moreover, success could open export opportunities among friendly navies in the Indian Ocean Region, contributing to India’s broader defence industrial diplomacy ambitions while strengthening regional security ties and technological leadership.





The broader strategic context of the Make-I initiative includes a recognition that core propulsion technologies are critical to naval autonomy and operational readiness. By cultivating domestic capability, the government seeks to enhance assured access to propulsion components, mitigate supply chain risks, and cultivate a sustainable ecosystem capable of supporting evolving warship designs.





The emphasis on industry-led development, with substantial government funding support, signals a willingness to leverage private sector innovation and manufacturing expertise to achieve rapid progress and cost efficiencies, while maintaining rigorous standards for performance, reliability, and lifecycle support.





If approved, the program would mark a significant milestone in India’s indigenous combat propulsion ambitions. It would also reflect ongoing policy objectives to deepen domestic innovation through structured funding avenues, create skilled employment in high-technology sectors, and foster a pipeline of capabilities that may extend beyond national borders to friendly navies seeking compatible propulsion solutions.





The timing of the DAC decision, within the week, will be closely watched by defence industry stakeholders, policymakers, and strategic analysts alike as a potential inflection point in India’s journey toward greater self-reliance in critical military technologies.





Based On TNIE Report







