



SAAB, the Swedish defence firm, has made a bold proposal to the Indian government during the Singapore Air Show, aiming to establish what it claims would be the world's most advanced aerospace industry. Centred on its Gripen-E fighter jet, the offer encompasses multi-layered design, production, maintenance, and induction processes tailored for India's needs.





Mikael Franzen, Chief Marketing Officer for Gripen and Vice President of Business Area Aeronautics at SAAB, highlighted this vision in discussions with the Indian government.





He emphasised that the Gripen-E stands as the most modern and cost-effective fighter jet system available, promising to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's air power through world-leading sensor and networking capabilities.





Franzen noted the Gripen-E's exceptional availability, which delivers unrivalled combat mass against any adversary. He positioned it as a perfect complement to the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of Rafale and Tejas fighters, filling critical gaps in capability.





The proposal identifies two key advantages for India. First, the Gripen-E could be inducted swiftly and in large numbers to bolster squadron strength rapidly. Second, it serves as a technology powerhouse, having mastered constant updates, upgrades, and integration of cutting-edge advancements in net-centric warfare, electronic warfare, and kill chains.





What sets the Gripen-E apart is its rapidly advancing artificial intelligence capabilities, placing it ahead of competitors. Franzen elaborated that it excels in incorporating new technologies without significant fleet downtime, thanks to its ability to rapidly qualify and certify new software.





Uniquely, Gripen allows air forces to build, qualify, incorporate, and certify their own software independently, without manufacturer involvement. This flexibility empowers operators like the Indian Air Force to customise and evolve their platforms efficiently.





SAAB's offer includes the largest transfer of technology and capability in defence aviation history. It would engage over 300 tier-1, 2, and 3 companies, including MSMEs, infusing industrial capabilities and new technologies to support India's indigenous projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





A core element is rapid delivery: aircraft could arrive as early as the third year from contract signing, followed by a steep production ramp-up. This would enable the Indian Air Force to expand its fleet options quickly.





The blueprint extends beyond assembly. It involves initial production in Sweden, transitioning to India at pace, while simultaneously building an Indian ecosystem of local companies. This could evolve into a regional industrial hub with substantial export potential.





Franzen stressed empowerment for the Indian Air Force to integrate custom national software and AI into Gripen's agile avionics core. As processing power and AI advance, these platforms can scale rapidly, ensuring long-term relevance.





In essence, SAAB's proposition offers more than a fighter jet that will serve far into the future. Through 'Make in India', it promises to forge a backbone for next-generation aircraft, delivering capabilities beyond the current reach of any existing fighter.





Based On PTI Report







